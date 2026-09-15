Celtics Paul George Sends Encouraging Message About His Health

The biggest question surrounding the Boston Celtics‘ offseason addition of Paul George is whether he can stay healthy throughout the season.

George joined the Celtics as part of the controversial decision to trade Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers. Boston’s fanbase was instantly vocal about concerns over George’s injury history during his two-year spell in Philly.

Speaking with the media at a September 15 news conference, George addressed his health and how his body is feeling as we approach the start of training camp.

“I feel great,” George said. “I feel really good physically; I’ve worked hard this summer. My body has naturally just healed. Just the time that I took off leading up to coming back with Philly, my body was in such a different place. Going into the summer was really just a chance to continue working at strengthening my body, strengthening my knee.”

George continued.

“So, it’s almost like a rebirth…To be in a system, a winning culture, a winning environment and to feel good. I was able to train in the summer, which my summers in the past couple of years were dedicated to rehabbing. A lot went into coming to Boston with a different mindset and mentality. I mean, all of this comes naturally coming into this building, and it just hits you that you’re here to work; you’re here to get better.”

Paul George Is In Boston To Help Jayson Tatum

Later in the same news conference, George was asked about his fit next to Jayson Tatum and his mindset about sharing the court with Boston’s superstar, and whether he sees himself as a superstar talent. The veteran forward made it clear he’s coming in to help Tatum and the Celtics be the best they can be.

“Superstar? We have a superstar, and that’s JT,” George said. “I’m not here to steal the shine or try to reinvent who I am. I’m here to help JT. He’s the guy. I’ve played alongside another superstar wing (Kawhi Leonard), and we coexisted beautifully.”

George continued.

“So, I see that with myself, and I see that with JT, being able to help him, play off him, being a mentor…I can play off another superstar wing and still bring a presence and still be on the side of doing everything to win.”

George has played with multiple future Hall of Fame talents throughout his career. As such, there’s no reason to question whether he can co-exist with Tatum on the court.

George Still Needs To Prove Himself In Boston

George’s comments will certainly be cause for optimism. If he’s genuinely healthy, then he could potentially piece together an All-Star-caliber season. However, Celtics fans will likely wait to see how the season unfolds before getting ahead of themselves.

Still, two things are clear: George is locked in heading into training camp and is genuinely happy to be part of the Celtics. That’s a good start, now all we can do is wait and see how things play out once the season gets underway.