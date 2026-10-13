Celtics’ Paul George Shares Encouraging Goal For Upcoming Season

From the moment the Boston Celtics acquired Paul George, concerns about his recent injury history have been a hot topic among fans.

During his two-year spell with the Philadelphia 76ers, George suited up for 78 regular-season games, meaning he played in less than 50% of the franchise’s regular-season games.

However, in a recent interview on 98.5 The Sports Hub, George spoke with Joe Murray about his excitement for the coming season and his belief that he can have a huge impact while staying healthy.

“I do think that I can turn the clock a little bit from me now being able to play a season healthy, and be more of myself than the injured version of myself,” George said. “More than anything, that’s what I’m here to prove: when healthy, I can be back to being a premier player in this league.”

There’s no doubt that George is a strong fit in Boston. He slots perfectly into the team’s defensive system and will be an elite-level outlet on drive-and-kick actions.

The problem is, for that fit to work out, George needs to be on the floor. Right now, all Celtics fans can do is take him at his word and hope for the best.

George Believes He Can Thrive With The Celtics

Beyond staying healthy, George believes he can be an important contributor in Boston this season. When speaking with Murray, he pointed to Boston’s play style and the movement the Celtics want to incorporate as reasons why his addition makes sense for everyone involved.

“I’ve always been a fan of, from afar, of Boston’s play style,” George said. “5-out, freedom, flow, great pace, pass-cut movement; it’s just been a fun offense to watch those guys play in,” George said. “And now, to be on this side, looking forward to it. I definitely think it’s complementary to my game in a system that I can thrive in.”

George looked fantastic in Boston’s 144-106 preseason blowout win over the Philadelphia 76ers. If that’s the version of George the Celtics are getting this season, they’ll be among the front-runners in the Eastern Conference.

George Excited To Play With Celtics’ Jayson Tatum

When speaking to the media following Boston’s Oct. 10 preseason win over the Sixers, George made it clear that both he and Jayson Tatum can build a high-level partnership on the court.

“My job is just make the game as easy as possible for JT,” George said. “He’s going to be special. He knows how to make plays. He knows how to get his own shot. But if my aggression takes the pressure off him, and if I can find ways to steal extra possessions defensively, or get him some easy baskets, that’s what I’m gonna have to do.”

If George and Tatum can stay healthy, and their partnership develops as we all hope, Boston will be in a strong position this season. And, who knows, maybe the Celtics can negotiate a more team-friendly deal with George next season, assuming he impresses, that is.