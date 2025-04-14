Celtics’ Payton Pritchard Addresses His Bid for 6MOTY Award

Payton Pritchard has shone brightly for the Boston Celtics this season. The quick-footed guard has topped the NBA in three-point shots made off the bench while delivering timely rebounds and some quality assists.

Pritchard’s performances have made him a leading candidate for Sixth Man of the Year. Yet, during an April 13 news conference, the 2025 NBA champion brushed off the significance of the individual award.

“If I get it, it’s not going to stop my journey; it’s not going to stop the work I’m going to put in,” Pritchard said. “This would just be another stepping stone. People could write about it if I get it, saying I have an award. But at the end of the day, I feel like I’m just looking to keep growing and growing.”

Payton Pritchard has established himself as one of the NBA’s top bench guards. Outside of his perimeter scoring, he’s also developed an interior offensive skill set. He creates space through contact, stops on a dime to attack in the mid-range, and offers some above-the-rim creation via lob passes. His offensive growth has cemented him as a vital piece in what is arguably the NBA’s deepest and most talented roster.

What are Some of Pritchard’s Stats This Season?

Pritchard has fired off 626 three-point shots this season. He’s 11th in the NBA. From those 626 attempts, he’s drained 255 of them, securing fifth place in the league. That is just one spot behind Derrick White and two ahead of Jayson Tatum.

The Oregon native has also snatched 100 rebounds and delivered 279 assists. Interestingly, he’s swatted away 14 shots and pilfered 70 steals. Pritchard’s spark off the bench has outshone some starters, as he keeps proving he’s among the league’s best ball-handlers. It’s worth noting that he’s also racked up 1,144 points this season.

Pritchard has shone when stepping into a starting role, too.

Furthermore, he’s an underrated screener, often generating mismatches when working in tandem with Tatum.

Celtics’ Pritchard Put Himself in the ‘Best Position’

Later in his April 13 news conference, Pritchard noted that his production has put him in a strong position to be named Sixth Man of the Year. Pritchard detailed that he’s approaching the conversation with the mindset that everything is out of his control.

“I feel like I put myself in the best situation possible to win it,” Pritchard said. “I’m proud of that and I feel like I’ve done my job as far as helping this team come off the bench and be a spark and try to be the best bench player in the league. At the end of the day, if I get voted for it, it’s an unbelievable award and be a great honor. But at the end of the day, it’s out of my control if they vote for me or not. We’ll see, though.”

Whether Pritchard claims the Sixth Man of the Year award or not, he’ll remain a vital force in the Celtics’ quest for a second-straight championship. A fierce competitor, Pritchard likely embraces the grind of maintaining his elite level over chasing short-lived praise. Still, that doesn’t mean he hasn’t earned every bit of recognition that comes his way.