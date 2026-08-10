Celtics’ Payton Pritchard Drops Hint on $67 Million Extension

For Boston Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard, the upcoming year is critical. He was a big part of Boston putting together a surprising 56- win season in 2025-26, as his numbers jumped to 17.0 points, 5.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds, all of which were career highs. Now, with Jaylen Brown gone, more will be expected of Pritchard if Boston is to somehow make up for the loss of its leading scorer.

But Pritchard has some other motivation this summer, too. That’s because he is eligible for an extension, though because he signed such a bargain four-year, $30 million contract in 2023–it’s considered the most team-friendly deal in the league–Pritchard is only eligible to sign for a deal that starts at 140% of the final year of his current deal.

That would make his max extension as of now worth $67 million over three years–still a bargain, especially if Pritchard makes another leap in performance.

Celtics Could Offer $67 Million Now, or More Later

On Monday, Pritchard took time out of the youth camp he is hosting to speak with Chris Forsberg of NBA Sports Boston, and the top of a Celtics extension came up. Pritchard will have a decision to make–accept an extension now or play well over two seasons and cash in when he hits free agency. The Celtics are certainly interested in locking Pritchard up. But the restraints of NBA rules make that difficult.

Pritchard was noncommittal but seemed to indicate he’d prefer to wait on a deal.

He told Forsberg: “I don’t really think about it. It’s just not something I am really looking at. I am two years on my contract. There’s no rush on it. We’ll talk, obviously, but like, we have the whole next year to talk about an extension and for me it is like, just focus on being better, becoming the best player I can possibly be.”

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Payton Pritchard Could Take a Risk

It is a risk on both sides for Pritchard. If he takes a deal with the Celtics now, he will be locked in at a relatively low number–but it is important to remember that he came into the league at age 23, and is already 28. He will be 30 when his current contract is up, and it won’t be easy to get big free-agent money at that point unless he truly accelerates in all categories.

We spoke with an NBA executive about Pritchard’s situation, and he was advised to play “hardball” with the Celtics on his next contract. There is likely to be more money available in the summer of 2028, and Pritchard could take advantage.

“Look, everything is going up in two years–salary cap, tax line,” the executive said. “There will be more money, there will be more free-agent money, too. So if you’re Pritchard, why would you sign with the Celtics now? Play hardball. Whatever money they offer now is going to be there later. Security and injury, those are good reasons to take the money. He can make more, though, by waiting. And there is only the slimmest chance he would make less.”