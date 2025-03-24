Celtics’ Payton Pritchard Makes Brutal Admission After 1st Start Of The Season

On Sunday, March 23, Payton Pritchard got his first start of the season as the Boston Celtics overcame the Portland Trail Blazers.

Unfortunately for Pritchard, stepping into the starting lineup didn’t go to plan. The skillful guard quickly racked up three fouls early in the first quarter, putting him into foul trouble for the rest of the night. As such, Pritchard was unable to build a rhythm as he tried to impress his hometown crowd.

When speaking to the media after the game, Pritchard admitted that right now, on this Celtics team, he’s better suited to coming off the bench.

“It’s definitely very emotional just growing up and watching these games as a kid,” Pritchard said. “But ultimately, my first start this year didn’t go how I wanted. I got three fouls in like three minutes. Maybe I’ll just stick to coming off the bench, that’s much more fitting for me right now.”

Pritchard is currently the odds-on favorite to win the 2025 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award. He recently set the NBA record for most made three-point shots off the bench in a season and is continuing to set the bar in that regard. Furthermore, he’s been a genuine sparkplug for the Celtics offense throughout the year. As such, keeping Pritchard in his bench role makes sense, both for him and for Boston’s overall chances of success.

Celtics’ Pritchard Spoke on Playing in Portland

Pritchard is a Portland native. As such, he has a track record of performing well when playing against the Trail Blazers on the road. The fifth-year guard addressed playing in front of his hometown crowd, including family and friends, when speaking with the media after the game.

“I’ve had a lot of success in this state,” Pritchard said. “I feel like I left my mark in high school with four state championships and then in Oregon doing what I did and winning a lot there. So I’ve tried to do a lot for just in general for Oregon, and it’s definitely home, and I’m appreciative of the support I get.”

According to StatHead.com, Pritchard is averaging 16.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists when facing the Trail Blazers in his career. During those games, he’s shooting 50% from deep and 62.5% from two-point range.

Celtics Could Trade Key Role Player

While Pritchard’s immediate future with the Celtics is set in stone, Sam Hauser‘s is far less certain. According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, Hauser could emerge as a trade candidate for the Celtics this summer. Marks’ reasoning is that Hauser’s current deal will see him cost the franchise $90 million next season.

“They are a luxury tax team next year…However, although you may be paying around $500 million in payroll, you’ve got 11 players under contract for next year…That’s where this new CBA comes into play,” Marks said. “Because what the commissioner has done is say, ‘You can have some toys, but you can’t have all the toys.’ And those toys are Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser. Here’s a number for you: by keeping Sam Hauser, his first year of that extension, he’s worth $90 million when you look at his $10 million salary and the $80 million in luxury tax penalties that come with it. If they’re looking at shedding some of that money, which would be Sam Hauser.”

Hauser dropped eight threes against the Trail Blazers on Sunday. He’s one of the best perimeter shooters in the NBA, both off the catch and on the move.

Unfortunately for Boston, they may need to make some tough decisions during the summer. If losing Hauser is something they have to do, then another team will be landing an elite sharpshooter on a team-friendly deal.