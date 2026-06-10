Celtics Predicted To Land “Explosive Finisher” In Latest Mock Draft

The Boston Celtics will head into the 2026 NBA Draft armed with the 27th overall pick. In recent years, Brad Stevens has found valuable contributors late in the first round. Both Baylor Scheierman and Hugo Gonzalez impressed last season.

Therefore, Celtics fans will find a player who can provide short-term impact off the bench this summer. The hope will be that Boston locates a player who can provide some impact off the bench while also having the upside to develop into a longer-term contributor on a contending team.

In Bleacher Report’s latest mock draft, Jonathan Wasserman cited Koa Peat out of Arizona as a potential pick-up with the 27th pick.

“Koa Peat staying in the draft indicates either confidence in draft stock or his chance to develop more effectively in the pros,” Wasserman wrote. “While questions about shooting and fit have reduced interest around the freshman, they may have also helped turn Peat into a buy-low value pick for teams interested in adding a physical, interior scorer and frontcourt passing asset.”

Wasserman did note that Peat will have a lot to prove following a difficult showing at the draft combine.

“The last two months have been mixed for Peat. He had a very productive NCAA tournament (17.2 points, 7.6 rebounds) all the way to the Final Four,” he continued. “He did not help himself at the NBA combine, where he measured 6’7″, bombed shooting drills and finished near the bottom in multiple athletic tests. Scouts aren’t writing off the strong, explosive finisher who can make mid-range shots and move the ball.”

Koa Peat Had A Strong Collegiate Season

Peat will be entering the NBA following a one-and-done stay with Arizona in the Big 12. He suited up (and started) in 36 games during his short-lived collegiate career. During those outings, Peat averaged 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He shot 53.8% from two-point range and 35% from deep.

The problem Peat could face is that Boston’s forward rotation is both deep and highly talented. He would be competing for minutes with Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Sam Hauser, Jordan Walsh and Hugo Gonzalez.

As such, there’s no guarantee Peat would earn much playing time during his rookie year. However, if he can showcase his finishing skills while remaining viable on defense, there’s no reason he couldn’t force his way into Mazzulla’s plans.

The Celtics Have Solid Player Development

The good news for Peat, or whoever winds up landing in Boston, is that the Celtics have proven reliable in recent years when it comes to talent development. Neemias Queta, Hauser, Walsh, Gonzalez, Baylor Scheierman, Payton Pritchard, Ron Harper Jr: all of these players developed within the Celtics system.

They all earned their roles within the current rotation, too.

Amari Williams could be the next name on that growing list of players to make huge strides within the system.

Therefore, any rookie who lands in Boston should feel confident in being given every opportunity to succeed. The Celtics’ pipeline between Maine and Boston is proven. Mazzulla is willing to give younger players an opportunity to earn minutes. And, if Boston looks to stay under the luxury tax next season, there could be minutes up for grabs.

So, if Peat does land in Boston, he will face an uphill battle for playing time, but will undoubtedly be afforded opportunities throughout the season. In truth, that’s all any late first-round rookie can ask for.