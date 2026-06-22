Celtics’ Receive Interesting Jaylen Brown Update Amid Trade Rumors

The Boston Celtics are reportedly offering Jaylen Brown as part of a trade package for Giannis Antetokounmpo. The explosive forward is coming off a career year. He is arguably the best player floated in any potential trade package heading to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Throughout his career in Boston, Brown has been floated in multiple trade scenarios. As such, this experience is nothing new to him. However, according to Kelly Iko of Yahoo Sports, Brown appears to have accepted that his time with the Celtics has run its course. Iko reported Brown is now open to being moved via trade.

“Given that the Celtics’ offer is contingent on Jaylen Brown’s inclusion — despite a denial that has amused rival executives — there’s an increasing sense that not only is Brown comfortable with the idea of leaving Boston and being traded to Milwaukee, but is hoping to find a resolution over the next 48 hours, league sources said,” Iko reported.

This past season, Brown proved he’s capable of being the first option on a contending-level team. He shone in Jayson Tatum’s absence, both on the court and as a locker room leader. Therefore, he may welcome the opportunity to embrace that role on a full-time basis.

Celtics May Trade Brown With Or Without Giannis

According to an Eastern Conference Executive, who spoke with Heavy on Sports’ Sean Deveney under the condition of anonymity, Brown’s tenure with Boston may be over regardless of how things play out with Giannis.

“The Celtics might have gone down far enough on the road of trading Jaylen Brown now that there’s no going back,” the Eastern Conference exec said. “I don’t know that you can put the toothpaste back in the tube there. … They have had him in trade talks before and some point, the player gets tired of that. Jaylen has given them the benefit of the doubt in the past. This might not be easy to bounce back from.”

Fortunately for the Celtics, there should be no shortage of suitors for Brown. If the Celtics do have to look around for a trade partner, Brad Stevens will likely have his pick of talent and draft picks to make sure a deal is worthwhile.

NBA Insider Agrees That Brown Could Leave Boston

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst has also reported that Brown could be heading out of Boston, with or without a Giannis trade.

“And I am now speculating that if Jaylen Brown doesn’t get traded for Giannis, they may trade him somewhere else,” Windhorst said via ESPN’s ‘Get Up.’ “That is one of the things that has emerged.”

Celtics fans came into the summer understanding that big changes were likely ahead. However, it’s unlikely they expected Brown to be the first player out of the door. Nevertheless, it would appear the Celtics roster we see on opening night next season will look drastically different from the one that was bounced by the Philadelphia 76ers in game seven of the opening round.

Still, it’s hard to imagine a Celtics team without Brown and Jayson Tatum dominating on the wings. However, that’s the reality we’re probably going to be living in.