Celtics Receive Warning From Giannis Antetokounmpo Over Christmas Day Game

The Boston Celtics are set to face the Miami Heat on Christmas Day. That matchup will be the first meeting between the two teams, meaning it will be the first time Boston faces off against Giannis Antetokounmpo since their failed trade attempt this summer.

When speaking with NBA Europe, Giannis discussed the Heat/Celtics matchup for Christmas Day before issuing a warning to Boston.

“Oh, that’s gonna be fun,” Giannis said. “I haven’t played the Christmas game for a while now. NBA, come on now. I’m just excited. Give fans a little bit of excitement on Christmas Day. I also enjoy being at home with my kids during Christmas, but there’s nothing better than a little kid opening his gift, then turning on the TV and watching NBA games. So I’m excited for that and want to put on the show, and I’m going to get a win too.”

Had the Celtics been successful in their pursuit of the two-time MVP, the upcoming Christmas Day game would likely look a lot different. Giannis will undoubtedly be motivated to get a win for his new team and endear himself to the fanbase.

However, the Celtics still boast a deeper, more well-rounded roster than Miami, and for that reason, will likely enter the Christmas Day matchup as slight favorites. Giannis will likely be inclined to disagree, though.

Celtics Have A Tough Schedule

On Thursday, August 13, the NBA released the schedule for the upcoming season. Boston has two brutal months to contend with, the first being November, where they will play 10 games in the final 15 days and will be on the road for a total of 12 games that month.

The second stretch comes in February, where Joe Mazzulla’s team will face a gauntlet of potential championship-caliber teams. Both stretches will test the Celtics’ current roster, the coaching, and the star talent of Jayson Tatum and Paul George.

November looks brutal. 10 games in 15 days to close the month. 12 of 16 games on the road. Then the 5-game West Coast swing to start the year is another kicker… https://t.co/6fUZK9xYvH — Adam Taylor (@AdamTaylorNBA) August 13, 2026

Fortunately, Boston’s game against Miami comes right in the middle of a friendly schedule. As such, the Celtics should be well-rested and near their best when facing Giannis and Co., of course, that’s assuming the team remains healthy to begin the new season.

Celtics Must Wait Until January For Brown Return

While on the topic of the upcoming schedule, the Celtics will need to wait until January 21 for Jaylen Brown to make his return to the TD Garden. Interestingly, that game is scheduled for a Thursday and will be on Prime Video. Therefore, it won’t be a nationally televised game and isn’t being treated as a ‘prime time’ matchup.

Boston will cross paths with Brown before January, though. They head to Philadelphia on Nov. 10, in what will be their first meeting with the Philadelphia 76ers since they formed a superteam this summer.

The Eastern Conference has undoubtedly gotten stronger during the offseason. However, for the Celtics, Philadelphia and Miami are always going to be the games that get the fans fired up. The fact that both of those matchups now carry a subplot will only add to the competitiveness on show.

Celtics fans will now be hoping that both Brown and Giannis taste defeat on their first matchups with the Celtics next season.