The Celtics Are Ready—Even if Jaylen Brown Isn’t 100%

The defending champs have entered the postseason—and Orlando’s first on the dance card. After the Magic’s play-in win over Atlanta last night, the Celtics finally know their first-round opponent. And while the Magic bring size, youth, and confidence, Boston has something else entirely: a mission.

The Celtics Took Care of Business

Boston made 61 wins look routine, setting the tone for a playoff run months in the making. The Celtics posted a +9.11 scoring margin (5th-best in franchise history), broke the NBA record for made threes (1,457), and committed the fewest turnovers in franchise history (960). They were surgical. They were suffocating. And more than anything—they were consistent.

Only lost back-to-back games twice. Went 19-2 after a loss. And with 33 road wins—second-most ever—they did it on everyone else’s floor.

“It’s something to be proud of for sure,” Jayson Tatum said after win No. 60. “But now we’re shifting gears to getting our bodies and minds right for what’s to come.”

via Cameron Tabatabaie

This wasn’t about peaking. It was about preparation.

The Celtics Stars Are Peaking at the Right Time

Tatum just became the third Celtic ever—after Larry Bird and John Havlicek—to average 25/5/5 over a season.

via ESPN NBA

Jaylen Brown remains one of the most complete wings in the league. Kristaps Porzingis gives them a vertical threat few Celtics teams in recent memory have had. Derrick White broke the franchise record for threes. And when Jrue Holiday scores 14 or more? The Celtics are 54-3. That’s not luck. That’s what winning basketball looks like.

Brown’s Knee the Only Red Flag?

If there’s a concern, it’s Brown’s health. The All-NBA guard has been dealing with knee tendinopathy and recently received pain management injections. He’s not hiding the challenge.

“I’ve had to come to grips that every night I’m not going to feel like my normal self,” Brown said. “But that doesn’t mean I can’t still make plays.”

via Noa Dalzell

Joe Mazzulla, though? No doubts.

“100%, I’m confident,” he said when asked if Brown will be ready for Game 1.

via Marc D’Amico

Boston’s playoff hopes hinge on Brown’s explosiveness. But if he’s close to full speed, this team has no weaknesses.

First-Round Opponent: The Orlando Magic

It’s official—Boston opens the playoffs against the 7-seed Orlando Magic, who beat Atlanta in the play-in. Led by the dynamic duo of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, the Magic are young, athletic, and defensively gritty.

But they’re also inexperienced. And while Orlando has the tools to push, they’ll be facing a Celtics team that has been here, done that, and is chasing more than just a first-round win.

Boston’s depth, shooting, and size will be hard to match. If they lock in early, this series could be short.

It’s Banner 19 or Bust

“We got a good plan in place,” Brown said. “Come playoffs, my goal is to be feeling my best.”

That’s not just a goal—it’s the expectation. Because this team isn’t chasing validation.

They’re chasing a dynasty.