Celtics Release Official Training Camp Roster

We’re just hours away from the start of training camp. As such, the Boston Celtics have now released their full roster for their preseason preparations.

The list includes all players currently contracted to the team, two-way contracted talents, and players fighting for a roster spot via Exhibit 10 deals.

Devin Carter, Tucker DeVries, Hayden Gray, Gabe McGlothan, and Milos Uzan are the talents on Exhibit 10 deals. They will have a chance to compete for a spot on the Celtics’ main roster, which has one spot available, or for the final two-way spot on Joe Mazzulla’s squad.

Currently, Amari Williams and rookie Dillon Mitchell occupy the other two-way spots.

Rookie Chris Cenac Jr., along with veterans Mike Conley, Paul George, and Mitchell Robinson, are the new faces joining the franchise.

The remaining roster spots belong to returning players, with Payton Pritchard, Derrick White, Baylor Scheierman, Luka Garza, Ron Harper Jr., Sam Hauser, Neemias Queta, Jayson Tatum, Jordan Walsh, and Hugo Gonzalez all set to build on last season’s developments.

Before training camp gets underway, the Celtics will make their initial appearances at media day. The event is set to begin at 12:00 Eastern on Monday, September 28. From there, training camp will be well underway, with preseason games following shortly after.

Celtics Will Play Four Preseason Games

Boston will face the Cleveland Cavaliers for their opening preseason game. The matchup will take place on Thursday, Oct. 8. Joe Mazzulla’s team will be on the road for that matchup, giving the roster its first opportunity to bond while traveling.

The Celtics will then be back in Boston to face Jaylen Brown and the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, Oct. 10. Charles Lee and the Charlotte Hornets will then roll into Boston on Wednesday, Oct. 14, in what will be an interesting matchup.

Mazzulla’s team will then end its preseason preparation with another game against the 76ers. This time, the matchup will take place in Philadelphia. That contest is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 16.

The Celtics Will Begin Their Season on Oct. 20

Just a few days after the Celtics wrap up their preseason preparations, they’ll be getting the regular season underway. Mazzulla’s team will face off against the Detroit Pistons, who finished last season as the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

That game is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 20, and, controversially, will take place at 3 PM Eastern. The early tip-off is undoubtedly designed to be accessible for the European market and its ever-growing fanbase.

By the time the contest against Detroit is underway, Brad Stevens will have made the necessary cuts to the roster. It’s likely the 15th roster spot will remain open for the time being. Therefore, only one of the Exhibit 10 guys should be expected to earn a deal, with the final two-way spot still up for grabs.

Heading into training camp, Devin Carter is the most likely to secure that final two-way spot. He’s a former lottery pick and is proven at the NBA level. However, Carter’s limited shooting ability will undoubtedly be a knock against him.

The season is right around the corner. It’s time for Celtics fans to lock back in.