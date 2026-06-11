Report: Celtics Seeking Major Trade for 10-Time All-Star to Join Jayson Tatum

The Boston Celtics‘ connection to Giannis Antetokounmpo grows stronger as the early stages of the NBA offseason unfold.

Antetokounmpo, 31, is the most coveted prize on this year’s open market, as the Milwaukee Bucks appear ready to move on from the two-time NBA MVP after 13 decorated seasons.

For weeks, the Antetokounmpo-to-Boston discourse was anything but legitimate. Mere speculation over Brown wanting to leave the Celtics took over the NBA landscape.

While a deal sending Brown out of Boston still appears a few steps away, we have now learned the Celtics are indeed open to moving on from their 29-year-old star, as a “seismic” move for Antetokounmpo is on the horizon.

Celtics Willing to Offer the Farm for Bucks Star

According to esteemed NBA insider Kevin O’Conner, the Celtics have begun making calls to the Bucks in efforts to negotiate a deal for Antetokounmpo.

“And I am here to add that I have heard Boston is shopping people around a lot right now,” O’Conner revealed on his podcast. “That Boston is making calls. Boston is open to training anybody besides Jayson Tatum, and that doesn’t necessarily mean they land Giannis at the end of the day, but I do believe based off of everything at all, the conversations I’ve had is that the Celtics are in a Giannis, and if they are making a push on him, and that seems to be currently a two team race with Milwaukee to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo. We’ll see how it plays out, but this feels very, very real to me that Giannis could get traded before the draft.”

While O’Conner personally believes the Celtics aren’t as strongly positioned as the Miami Heat to land Antetokounmpo, Boston has the assets to work out a deal with Milwaukee.

“Boston, I think, it would be a bit more complex, and that’s why it’s gonna be so fascinating,” O’Conner said. “And I think Boston is on the right, personally, to pursue Giannis aggressively. I’d put Jalen Brown and Derrick White out on the table. I’d be extremely aggressive.”

Boston Creeping Up on Miami to Steal Giannis Antetokounmpo

According to an earlier report written by Jake Fischer in “The Stein Line,” the Heat is now cautious of the Celtics potentially swooping in and offering the Bucks a stronger trade package for Antetokounmpo.

“This much is clear: Boston is believed to be a potential suitor that genuinely concerns Miami,” Fischer wrote.

For weeks, it was believed no team would challenge the Heat in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes. While there were reports suggesting the 31-year-old Milwaukee star held interest in joining the Celtics, especially after his mid-season comments expressing approval of Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla, the Heat ultimately rose above all suitors because of the sheer volume of assets Miami could offer Milwaukee.

As Fischer noted in his report, the Heat has submitted an offer revolving around at least four players and multiple draft picks for Antetokounmpo.

Although it isn’t totally clear why the Bucks haven’t agreed to a trade for Antetokounmpo by now, insiders believe Milwaukee is playing the long game to see if another team comes calling with a strong offer.

With the NBA Draft less than two weeks away, the Antetokounmpo blockbuster is as imminent as ever. But until it happens, the hysteria over the potentially seismic trade will persist.