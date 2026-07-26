Celtics Reportedly Turned Down Surprising Jaylen Brown Interest

From the moment the Boston Celtics signed off on sending Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers, the fan base has been wondering if Brad Stevens had any other options available to him.

After all, Brown is coming off an MVP-caliber season. Trading him to a direct rival was tough to stomach. According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, Boston did field other offers for Brown. The Golden State Warriors reportedly showed a level of interest in making a deal.

“Jaylen Brown was another star the Warriors did have a conversation with the Celtics about, sources said. But to the Dubs’ dismay, Boston wasn’t even willing to hear any offers Golden State could make… The Celtics held no interest in any of their assets,” Siegel wrote. “The Warriors would’ve traded Jimmy Butler, who they have not wanted to move, along with draft assets in either scenario for Davis or Brown.”

Stevens likely balked at the idea of taking back Jimmy Butler, who will miss the majority of the upcoming season after tearing his ACL. However, Butler is entering the final year of his contract, so Boston would have shed significant salary next summer.

Ultimately, Stevens appears to have favored the opportunity to pair Paul George with Jayson Tatum.

Trading Brown To Sixers Led To LeBron Addition

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Boston’s decision to ship Brown to Philadelphia had the unintended effect of putting the Sixers on LeBron James‘ radar. The veteran superstar signed with the Sixers on Friday, July 24.

“Jaylen Brown, the moment he got traded to the Sixers from Boston a couple of days into free agency, the Sixers came onto LeBron James’ radar. Now they have landed LeBron James on a two-year minimum contract to try to win a championship in the East.”

By adding LeBron, the Sixers have now constructed a superteam. They are widely expected to challenge for the NBA championship next season. Of course, it’s unlikely Stevens envisioned that course of events unfolding when he signed off on moving Brown to a division rival.

Paul George Could Be Solid For Boston

During a recent interview on the “Celtics Daily” podcast, analytics guru Dean Olvier shared his thoughts on Paul George’s fit with the new-look Celtics roster.

“They got a player in Paul George who is probably going to play 70% of the minutes that Brown has played. At least that’s what I think the average was over the last few years,” Oliver said. “And by the metrics, he contributes as much on a per-minute basis as Brown. There’s a question about his age. Of course, it’s fair…I think the Sixers are a little bit ahead of the Celtics. But if you look at the expected wins coming out of Vegas. I think the Celtics are projected at 51 or 52, and I think the Sixers are at 48.”

Of course, George will need to remain healthy in order to make an impact. In recent years, the veteran forward has struggled to stay on the floor. Hopefully, with a change of scenery and Boston’s competitive atmosphere, George can enjoy somewhat of a late-career resurgence.