Celtics Sign Record-Setting Guard Ahead of NBA Training Camp

The Boston Celtics are bringing back a familiar guard who turned one season in Maine into an opportunity in the NBA.

Boston has signed Hayden Gray to a contract, his agent, George S. Langberg of GSL Sports Group, told HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto on Wednesday. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The move returns Gray to the organization where his professional career began. The 6-foot-4 guard joined Boston’s Summer League roster after going undrafted out of UC San Diego in 2025, then signed an Exhibit 10 contract and spent training camp with the Celtics.

Boston waived Gray before the regular season, allowing him to join its G League affiliate in Maine. That arrangement proved productive for both sides.

Now, after a brief stop with the Utah Jazz, Gray has worked his way back.

Hayden Gray Emerged as Defensive Playmaker in Maine Celtics

Gray’s most obvious path to a roster spot begins on defense.

He appeared in 48 games for Maine last season, including 23 starts, and averaged 9.9 points, 5.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals in 27.9 minutes. Gray also recorded eight double-doubles and four games with at least 20 points.

His 99 steals established a Maine Celtics single-season record. It was a continuation of the defensive production he showed at UC San Diego, where he led Division I with 110 steals as a senior and was named the Big West Defensive Player of the Year.

Gray is not an overwhelming athlete or polished scorer. His appeal comes from anticipation, ball pressure and activity. He reads passing lanes early, plays with disruptive hands and can initiate offense after creating a turnover.

He also made progress as a distributor in Maine, an important development for a player trying to establish himself as more than a defensive specialist.

Gray Earned NBA Debut With Utah Jazz

The Jazz signed Gray to a multiyear contract in April after his productive G League season. He made his NBA debut the following night against the Los Angeles Lakers, becoming the first UC San Diego player to appear in an NBA game.

Gray played 25 minutes and scored six points while adding an assist, a steal and a block. Utah later declined its option for the 2026-27 season, returning him to the market.

His new deal with Boston gives him another opportunity to compete during training camp. The Celtics have not announced the contract’s structure, but Gray’s familiarity with their system and Maine affiliate gives him a practical advantage over an ordinary late-offseason addition.

He already understands what Boston values. The Celtics have consistently used the final spots on their offseason roster to identify developmental players who defend, process the game quickly and accept assignments in Maine.

Gray checks those boxes.

Making the regular-season roster will still be difficult. Boston has established guards ahead of him and limited space for another developmental project. A return to Maine remains a realistic outcome if he is waived before opening night.

That would not make the signing inconsequential.

Gray turned his first year in Maine into an NBA call-up. The Celtics are giving him another chance to prove that progress was the beginning of something rather than a one-season breakthrough.