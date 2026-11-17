The Boston Celtics lost 115-105 to the Orlando Magic on Monday night at TD Garden. Orlando erupted for 40 points in the fourth quarter to snap Boston’s six-game winning streak and hand the Celtics their first home loss of the season.

Neemias Queta was ruled out before tip-off. With three centers on the roster and one unavailable, the Celtics needed someone to step into real minutes in the middle.

They turned to 19-year-old rookie Chris Cenac Jr., and what he showed them earned a response from across the locker room.

Mazzulla’s Trust Is Growing

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has been cautious with Cenac’s minutes through the early part of the season. Monday changed the calculus.

“You can obviously feel a difference with his athleticism when he’s out there, and he made some big-time plays for us,” Mazzulla said. “We’re trusting him more and more each day with his mentality.”

Cenac connected on two emphatic alley-oop finishes during the third quarter that brought the Garden crowd to its feet. The first came off a feed from Payton Pritchard on a backdoor cut. The second followed shortly after. The athleticism was on full display.

The growing pains followed the highlights, as they tend to at that age. Cenac committed consecutive turnovers right after the dunks. But Mazzulla was not fazed. The flashes mattered more than the mistakes.

Tatum and George Backed the Rookie

Jayson Tatum was asked what he saw from Cenac and kept the praise direct.

“Chris stepped up, especially with Neem out,” Tatum said. “When his number was called, he was active on defense. Got out running in transition. He’s a lob threat.”

Then Tatum made clear where the expectations sit.

“We’re not gonna hold his hand,” Tatum said. “When we get out there, we expect him to make plays because we know what he’s capable of.”

Paul George was just as straightforward.

“When his number was called, he stepped up,” George said.

Three voices. Same message. Cenac belongs in the conversation when his number is called.

Final Word for the Celtics

The loss to Orlando is one the Celtics will want back. But Cenac’s performance gave them something to take forward. The rookie showed he can contribute.

The Celtics head to Denver on Wednesday. Cenac’s role will depend on the matchup, but the trust from his coach and teammates is real. Monday showed why.