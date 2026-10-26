Celtics’ Tatum-Brown Saga Gets Blunt Verdict From Draymond Green

Boston Celtics fans are being forced to endure a continuation of the Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown saga. More specifically, whether they’re actually friends outside of basketball.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, October 24, Brown admitted there was no beef between him and Tatum. However, he also noted that Tatum ‘should stay ready at all times.’

In a recent episode of ‘The Draymond Green Show’ podcast, the Golden State Warriors veteran shared his thoughts on what Brown, who is now with the Philadelphia 76ers, meant by that comment.

“When I saw that I said ‘Wow! that’s interesting’ because what does ‘stay ready at all times’ mean?” Green said. “… To me, what this feels like is winning cures all; it can cure the nastiest of diseases and conversations probably needed to be had back then but probably wasn’t never had, it’s now festering… when they play, JT gonna be trying to destroy Jaylen Brown and vice versa, get the popcorn popping when that matchup come around.”

Green’s take on the situation is most likely the right one. Brown and Tatum will undoubtedly go at each other on the court when Boston and Philadelphia face off. Both sides will feel like they have a point to prove.

What Did Jaylen Brown Say?

Brown’s comments on Saturday led to a lot of Celtics fans sharing their frustration with the current situation. It’s widely viewed that Brown is continuing the dispute, rather than focusing on playing for the Sixers.

For those of you who haven’t seen it, here is what Brown had to say:

“We’ve accomplished some great things,” Brown said. “He’s a hell of a basketball player. He’s got a great PR team. There’s no beef but it might be a little lamb chops and some gravy. He should stay ready at all times. That’s what it is. No beef. It should never, ever be that. It’s just basketball. We both blessed. But it might be a little lamb chop. We’ll be alright.”

Brown then avoided the subject when asked whether he was willing to have a conversation with Tatum to resolve the current issue.

“We both got so much stuff in front of us. At the end of the day, you gotta do what you gotta do for his team. I gotta do what I do for my team. Jayson’s a great guy. Like I said, great family. Hell of a basketball player, hell of a PR team. There’s no beef. A little lamb chop.”

Celtics Fans Will Want Drama To End

While it’s fun seeing a new rivalry emerge in the Eastern Conference, Celtics fans will undoubtedly want to see this rivalry put to bed. Both Tatum and Brown won a championship with the franchise. They had success together as teammates.

Seeing the two now become rivals is fine; having that rivalry dominate the talking points surrounding the team is a little too much. However, if Brown continues to throw shade at Boston and Tatum, then the conversation will continue. Unfortunately for him, the more he chooses to do that, the more it tarnishes his relationship with the Celtics fanbase.