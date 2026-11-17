The Boston Celtics are 11-3 and Jayson Tatum has been at the center of everything they have built this season. He is producing at an elite level while still working his way back from an Achilles rupture. The leadership, the scoring, the standard he is setting for the group around him have defined the early months.

In a new interview with Boardroom’s “Cover Story” feature, Tatum revisited his experience at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Team USA won gold, but JT’s role was far smaller than expected coming off the most successful stretch of his career.

Tatum opened up about how he first realized things were not going to go the way he expected.

Tatum Recounted the Moment

Before the team boarded the bus for the first game against Serbia, head coach Steve Kerr pulled the Celtics star aside.

“Steve was like, ‘Kevin is back, so we’re going to have to try to figure something out with the lineup,’” Tatum said. “He was like, ‘Just be patient.’ What the f— did that mean? Why are you telling me that?”

The picture filled in once the game started.

“Once I didn’t get in in the first quarter, I was like, ‘Oh, some fishy s—t going on,’” Tatum said. “That’s when it kind of hit me like, ‘Oh, that’s what he was trying to tell me without trying to tell me.’”

Tatum did not play in either game against Serbia. He suited up for only four of six contests, logging fewer minutes than every teammate except Tyrese Haliburton.

JT Was Candid About the Experience

The timing added another layer. Weeks earlier, Tatum had won a championship. He was All-NBA First Team. He was on the cover of NBA 2K. JT arrived in Paris riding the best stretch of his career.

“I just won the Finals…I was All-NBA first team. I was on the cover of 2K…I was having a crazy summer,” Tatum said. “Then, to get to the Olympics and that happened. It was hard to process.”

Through it all, the Celtics star kept the focus on the team. He stayed ready, stayed engaged, and helped bring home the gold medal.

“I just tried my best to not make it about me,” Tatum said. “Still be the best teammate I could.”

Final Word for the Celtics

The Olympics gave Tatum a different kind of experience than he anticipated. He responded by handling it with professionalism and competing when called upon. The gold medal still went around his neck.

Everything since, from the Achilles comeback to the way he has led this team through the first months of the season, reflects a player who took what happened in Paris and used it as motivation.

Tatum is playing with an edge this year. Now everyone knows a little more about where part of that comes from.