Celtics Proposed to Land Lauri Markkanen in 3-Team Mega Trade

The Boston Celtics made significant roster moves this summer, but their lineup for the 2027 playoff run could look entirely different. History suggests front-office boss Brad Stevens will explore every trade-deadline opportunity to bolster the squad around franchise star Jayson Tatum.

One intriguing Celtics trade idea doing the rounds would see the franchise land two-time All-Star Lauri Markkanen — fresh off a career-best season — and promising third-year big man Kyle Filipowski in a massive package that would send out Derrick White to the Utah Jazz, and Mitchell Robinson and Sam Hauser to the Denver Nuggets.

Celtics Trade Idea for Lauri Markkanen

Celtics would receive: Lauri Markkanen, Kyle Filipowski

Nuggets would receive: Mitchell Robinson, Sam Hauser

Jazz would receive: Derrick White, Cameron Johnson, DaRon Holmes II

The only catch is the hypothetical trade can’t go through until Dec. 15, when the trade restriction for newly signed free agent Mitchell Robinson would expire.

Why the Celtics Do It

Some analysts have suggested that Payton Pritchard could make a Jalen Brunson-sized leap when he finally becomes the full-time ball-handler for the Celtics, given his natural playmaking and scoring ability. The speedy guard hasn’t been able to fully showcase his skills playing behind Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday (before the trade) and most recently Derrick White. With Brown gone, he will already get more opportunities this season, but White’s removal would make him the designated point guard of the C’s.

Markkanen, an excellent movement shooter for his size, would fit hand-in-glove with Joe Mazzulla’s system taht that encourages 45+ threes per contest. The Finnish star can also create his shot, giving Tatum, Pritchard and Paul George a nice complementary playmaker who can relieve them of ball-handling duties from time to time.

As for Filipowski, the third-year big man projects as a solid stretch big man for years to come. In his second season, he averaged an impressive 11.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists on 49.2% shooting while contributing 1.0 three per game. His inside-out game could help Mazzulla replicate what he lost in Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis.

Why the Jazz Do It

With rising star Keyonte George up for a massive contract extension, the Jazz may be looking to lighten their payroll, especially after acquiring Jaren Jackson Jr. Lauri Markkanen still has three years left on the five-year, $238M max contract he signed with the Jazz last summer, and his trade value has never been higher.

Last season, the Finnish sharpshooter averaged a career-high 26.7 points to go with 2.7 made threes, 6.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 48/36/90 shooting splits. Utah may be wise to sell high on Markkanen when his contract still appears attractive to rival teams.

Derrick White, a proven NBA champion and All-Defensive star, would be a great addition to a young Jazz squad that could use his leadership. White would also prove to be an excellent mentor for Keytonte George, who projects to be a future All-Star. Also, in Jackson Jr. and White, they would boast of two of the best defenders in the league.