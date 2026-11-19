We’ve come to learn one thing about the Boston Celtics: If Jayson Tatum is healthy, the team is a NBA championship contender.

The Celtics, despite back-to-back losses, deserve to be commended for their strong start. They sit at the second seed in the Eastern Conference, only behind the Philadelphia 76ers, whom they handedly rather easily when both clubs met earlier this month. Boston may have the firepower and coaching to make a deep playoff run, but there are plenty out there ready to argue that the team is one meaningful addition away from liking their chances of re-claiming the East crown this season.

Could the Celtics Go After Dallas’ Point-Forward?

Tatum is back and playing elite basketball, and Paul George, a nine-time All-Star, is reminding the world why he has as much skill and talent one could ask for out of a second option. While the duo of Tatum and George has looked superlative in the early-going of the 2026-27 season, Boston may look to add a veteran table-setter before the trade deadline strikes in February. One Celtics target, according to Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale, may be Mavericks point-forward Naji Marshall, who inked a three-year contract extension in the offseason.

“Naji Marshall remains trade-eligible after signing his extension with Dallas, where he’s dabbled in oversized point-guard work,” Favale. “Boston needed outside-in rim pressure before moving Jaylen Brown. Marshall delivers that in spades. The Celtics have enough floor-spacers to offset his rickety shooting outside floater range.”

No one will mistake Marshall for prime LeBron James or Magic Johnson, but the 28-year-old Mavs star could be the kind of low-cost addition that gives Boston a dependable playmaker, whether he starts or comes off the bench.

This season, Marshall is averaging 11.6 points and 4.1 assists per game despite playing a rather-modest 25 minutes per contest.

Dallas Could Be Sellers at the Trade Deadline

One reason why Marshall may be gettable in a trade is because of the state of the Mavs, who had at least some winning expectations entering the season with a healthy Kyrie Irving set to join sophomore sensation Cooper Flagg on the court. While Dallas has had its flashes this season, the team appears to be a middle-of-the-pack kind of team, which is why it might be wise to pile up some assets at the midseason deadline and accelerate toward a stronger future.

Marshall could be one of several players who are moved at the deadline, including forwards P.J. Washington and Caleb Martin and center Daniel Gafford, not to mention Irving, the former Celtics star who could be one of the more sought-after names around February.

Marshall likely wouldn’t overwhelmingly move the needle for Boston, but he could bring some things to the table that the Celtics could greatly benefit from.

In any case, one of the reasons why Boston could be busy around the trade deadline is because it has the assets to make a significant move. Not that the Celtics need to make a major swing, but they have the resources in case they want to explore a more substantial move.