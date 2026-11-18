The Boston Celtics have Jayson Tatum back, Paul George playing well and enough depth to make another run through the Eastern Conference.

Bill Simmons believes they’re still missing one piece.

The longtime Celtics commentator and founder of The Ringer identified New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III as the player Boston should pursue before the NBA trade deadline.

Speaking on “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” Simmons argued that acquiring Murphy could give the Celtics enough offensive firepower to challenge for the conference title.

“I don’t think they have enough right now,” Simmons said. “I think they’re one trade away, and they have to decide what’s the trade.”

For Simmons, the answer was straightforward.

“And to me, it’s clearly Trey Murphy,” he said.

Bill Simmons Urges Celtics to Pursue Trey Murphy Trade

Simmons outlined a potential deal built around Boston’s $27.7 million trade exception.

Murphy is earning $27 million this season, putting his salary within the exception’s stated value.

That creates an intriguing possibility for a Celtics team trying to improve without sacrificing its most important players.

Simmons suggested Boston could offer Sam Hauser, Hugo Gonzalez, other young talent and draft compensation in a broader transaction with New Orleans.

He also mentioned Boston’s rights to a protected 2028 first-round pick from the Los Angeles Clippers.

In his proposed scenario, the Pelicans could reduce their payroll while collecting younger players and future assets.

Boston, meanwhile, would add a versatile wing capable of stretching defenses alongside Tatum and George.

However, the proposal remains hypothetical. Simmons did not report that the Celtics and Pelicans have discussed a Murphy trade.

Any agreement would also need to satisfy the NBA’s salary-cap and apron restrictions.

Trey Murphy Could Change Celtics’ Championship Outlook

Simmons believes Murphy’s shooting and offensive versatility would make Boston considerably harder to defend.

“Now Tatum, George, Murphy, Pritchard, White — you’re really hard to guard at all times,” Simmons said.

The potential lineup would give the Celtics multiple perimeter scoring options, reducing the burden on Tatum to create offense.

Murphy’s size and ability to play off the ball would also complement George, whose resurgence has helped Boston remain competitive.

Simmons questioned whether Derrick White, despite some improvement in his shooting, has provided enough offense to justify his salary.

He raised the possibility of moving White before his trade value declines.

Still, his preferred Murphy scenario would allow Boston to retain White while strengthening its wing rotation.

Celtics Face Important Decision Before NBA Trade Deadline

Boston’s decision ultimately involves more than identifying an attractive trade target.

Murphy remains under contract with New Orleans beyond this season, meaning the Pelicans would have little reason to accept a deal without meaningful compensation.

The Celtics also must weigh the financial consequences of absorbing his salary.

Simmons acknowledged those complications but questioned whether Boston should pass up an opportunity while Tatum and George are playing at a high level.

“I think the Celtics are good enough,” Simmons said.

His larger concern was whether the front office would make a meaningful move to maximize the current roster.

The Celtics have positioned themselves as contenders despite considerable changes over the past two seasons.

For Simmons, standing pat would mean leaving something on the table.

He sees Murphy as the difference between a good team and one capable of stealing the East.