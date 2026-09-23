Celtics’ Urged To Target $112 Million Forward In Paul George Trade

Paul George has only been a member of the Boston Celtics roster for a matter of months, yet he’s already being viewed as a potential trade chip for Brad Stevens.

George, 36, joined the Celtics as part of the highly controversial Jaylen Brown trade. He has two years remaining on his current deal, with the final year being a player option. As such, Stevens may look to flip George into a longer-term solution at some point in the near future.

According to Justin Leger of NBC Sports Boston, a move that is headlined by both George and future draft capital in return for Trey Murphy III could make sense for the Celtics.

“Let’s have fun with this one,” Leger wrote when trying to predict Boston’s next trade move. “Stevens and the C’s send a package headlined by Paul George and draft capital to New Orleans in exchange for Trey Murphy, who was heavily linked to Boston throughout the offseason. Mark it down as my official trade deadline prediction.”

Earlier this summer, Boston was linked with a potential move for Murphy. At 26 years old, the veteran forward is a strong fit with Joe Mazzulla’s team. The fact that he’s a high-level wing who would fit next to Jayson Tatum is also a sizeable draw.

Paul George is Willing to Embrace His Role in Boston

Despite Celtics fans already looking at a potential exit for George, the veteran forward appears to be please that he’s landed with the Celtics. When speaking with the media on Tuesday, Sept. 15, George discussed how he sees himself fitting in with his new teammates.

Most importantly, though, he spoke on how he will slot next to Tatum.

“Superstar? We have a superstar and that’s JT. I am not here to not necessarily steal the shine or try to reinvent who I am. I’m here to help JT, and he’s the guy; I have played alongside another superstar wing and we coexisted beautifully. I see that with myself and I see that with JT, being able to play off him, being able to help him, being able to kind of still be a mentor. That alone, I can play off another superstar wing and still bring a presence and still be on the side of doing everything to win.”

George’s ability to play off the ball should make hime a strong fit with the Celtics. Furthermore, the fact that he’s willing to be a secondary star should ensure there’s limited friction during his acclimation period.

Boston Could Still Flip George

If the Celtics are considering parting ways with George, it will likely happen next summer. Expiring contracts are usually easier to trade, as it gives the other team added flexibility.

So, assuming the Celtics are willing to attach draft assets and other young players, there’s every reason to believe Boston will be players in any future sweepstakes for a star talent.

Until then, Celtics fans will undoubtedly get behind George. After all, if healthy, he could have a big debut season for the franchise.