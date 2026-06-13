Celtics Urged To Target $61.9 Million Center Via Trade

The Boston Celtics have been heavily linked with a move for Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer. However, there’s no guarantee Brad Stevens will strike a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.

As such, Boston should be lining up a list of secondary trade targets to ensure Joe Mazzulla’s roster improves ahead of the new season. According to Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes, Onyeka Okongwu of the Atlanta Hawks would be an ideal ‘Plan B.’

“Onyeka Okongwu isn’t a better overall player than Giannis, but he’s arguably the better fit and much more in line with the type of talent we’ve seen have great success with the Boston Celtics,” Hughes wrote. “…Considering how much less it would cost to acquire him than Antetokounmpo, there’s probably a case to be made that the 25-year-old Atlanta Hawks center should sit ahead of the two-time MVP on Boston’s offseason target list.”

Adding Okongwu would plug a major gap within the Celtics frontcourt rotation. Currently, Mazzulla has to rely on drop-defense-style bigs in Neemias Queta and Luka Garza. Okongwu would provide defensive optionality, primarily due to his ability to operate within a switchable system, while also being a reliable defender when switched onto the perimeter.

Okongwu Would Fit The Celtics Offensive System

Outside of what Okongwu brings on defense, Boston could also use his offensive skill set within their five-out system. Okongwu is coming off a career year shooting the rock from beyond the three-point line.

The 6-foot-10 big man averaged 5.2 attempts from deep per game this past season, shooting a career-best 37.6% from deep. However, if he was a member of the Celtics roster, he would have significantly better floor spacing around him, which could see his success rate creep closer to the 40% mark.

Okongwu’s ability to operate as both a roller and a popper on screening actions would make him an ideal addition to the Celtics rotation. Furthermore, their lack of a defensively versatile big man was abundantly clear during their postseason loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Therefore, Okongwu would make sense on multiple levels.

Bucks Are Shopping Celtics’ Jaylen Brown

Of course, a move for Okongwu would only materialize if the Celtics struck out in a move for Giannis. However, as things stand, Boston appears to be near the front of the line for the former two-time MVP.

According to Ira Winderman, speaking via the ‘Joe Rose Show,’ the Bucks are actively shopping Jaylen Brown around the NBA. They’re reportedly attempting to find a third team to facilitate a deal with the Celtics.

“I think Boston not only is back in it, but I think Milwaukee right now is simply trying to find a third team for Jaylen Brown,” Winderman said. “They don’t want a mid-career player if they’re trading Giannis. So from what I’ve heard, they are looking at Jaylen Brown in terms of flipping him to another team. I’ve been told… possibly Atlanta.”

Clearly, Giannis should be the Celtics’ first choice trade target. When healthy, he’s a top-five player in the NBA. Yet, if Giannis ends up going elsewhere, trading for someone like Okongwu, who provides an exceptional fit within the team’s system, would make plenty of sense.