Celtics Worked Out Versatile Scorer Amid Pre-Draft Workouts

The Boston Celtics possess the 28th and 32nd picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. Given the franchise’s precarious cap situation, Brad Stevens will likely look for ready-made contributors to add to the team.

On Tuesday, May 10, the Celtics worked out Steve Settle from Temple University. Temple, 24, is a five-year collegiate talent. The 6-foot-11 forward spent three seasons with Howard before transferring to the Owls.

Temple fits the Stevens’ mold. He’s a versatile scorer with some polish to his game. This past season, Stettle shot career highs from the perimeter and from 2-point range, converting at 41.6% from deep and 52.9% from everywhere else on the floor. Overall, he averaged 12.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.7 assistsd in 31 outings this past season.

Boston needs some additional depth at the forward positions. Stettle would most likely spend the majority of his rookie year with the Maine Celtics in the G League. However, if Joe Mazzulla needed an additional scoring threat off the bench, the multi-level scoring forward could be a reliable option.

Stettle is just the latest player to work out for the Celtics, as the front office continues to explore its options ahead of draft night.

Celtics Have Interest in EuroLeague Standout

Nigel Hayes-Davis appears to be drawing some interest from the Celtics. The 30-year-old EuroLeague standout produced a 10-point and 7-rebound night to help Fenerbahce secure their spot in the EuroLeague finals. Joe Mazzulla was reportedly in the stands to watch that performance, fuelling speculation that Boston could be interested in acquiring Hayes-Davis this summer.

“Nigel Hayes-Davis finished with 10 points and 7 rebounds in front of Boston Celtics‘ head coach Joe Mazzulla, who travelled to Turkiye to take a look at the American forward,” EuroHoops.net reported.

According to NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg, the Celtics have had some level of interest in Hayes-Davis for the past 10 years. As such, they could be ready to bring him to the NBA this summer as a low-cost depth option to help round out the roster. Of course, the Celtics have bigger issues to focus on in the short term.

Celtics Could Trade Sam Hauser

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated recently told NBC Sports Boston that the Celtics are most likely to trade Sam Hauser this summer.

“Hauser, to me, is the most likely candidate to go, just because you have (Baylor) Scheierman there to effectively fill his role,” Mannix said. “I think they’d love to find a home for Jrue Holiday, just because of the contract and where they are as a team. (Kristaps) Porzingis, who knows? I don’t think they want to take on contracts that go on longer than Porzingis’ deal, but he’s certainly available.”

When you consider the types of players Boston is currently keeping tabs on, it makes sense that Hauser could be seen as expendable. Nevertheless, Hauser is among the best sharpshooters in the NBA. Moving on from him would be a tough blow. Still, Hauser has developed with the Celtics after joining the franchise as an undrafted rookie and becoming an NBA champion with the team.

Stevens must make some tough decisions this summer. As currently constructed, Boston’s roster could cost in the region of $500 million in payroll and luxury taxes. As such, Hauser could be among the outgoing players, especially if his exit would provide the Celtics would some additional future assets.