Celtics’ $56 Million Center Rejects $100,000 Training With NBA Legend

Plenty of NBA players pay top dollar to train with Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon during the offseason. Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta isn’t one of them.

In an interview with A Bola, Queta was asked whether his new contract might make him more open to spending $100,000 on a week of post-move training with Olajuwon.

Queta Doesn’t Hesitate

Queta’s answer was short and direct.

“I’m cheap,” Queta said.

Pressed further on whether he’d make an exception given Olajuwon’s legendary status, Queta doubled down without wavering.

“Not even with Hakeem Olajuwon,” Queta said.

How Queta Plans to Improve Instead

Rather than paying for specialized outside instruction, Queta said he’s confident he can keep developing through his own work and Boston’s internal player development program. He outlined specific areas of focus heading into next season, including improving his ability to switch onto smaller players defensively and holding his own in isolation situations without needing help.

Offensively, Queta pointed to ball control, creating one-on-one opportunities in the post, spacing the floor, and building a more consistent jump shot as priorities for his continued growth.

Why the New Celtics Contract Meant More Than the Money

Queta recently signed a four-year, $56 million extension with Boston, and he made clear the security of that deal mattered far more to him than the dollar figure attached to it.

“The most important thing was knowing that Boston believed in me,” Queta said.

He described the relief of no longer facing the uncertainty that comes with pending free agency, saying it allows him to focus fully on basketball rather than worrying about his situation year to year.

Final Word for the Celtics

Neemias Queta isn’t paying six figures for a week with a Hall of Famer, and he doesn’t sound like he’s losing any sleep over it. His path to improvement runs through repetition and Boston’s own development program instead.

For a player who just locked in four years of security, that grounded approach makes sense. Queta doesn’t need a big offseason splash to prove he belongs. He just needs to keep putting in the work.