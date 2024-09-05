Celtics Champion Oshae Brissett Sends Strong Message to Boston

Oshae Brissett may have only played for the Boston Celtics for one season, but the city left an impression on him. Though Brissett admitted on the August 27 episode of his Vlog, “BrissyTV,” that he hasn’t closed the door on staying, he voiced his appreciation for Boston.

In what could very well be his farewell to Boston, Oshae Brissett talked about how much he’d miss the city on his vlog. “Getting a little sad … the thought of not coming back is crazy … Boston, the city of Boston, I adore you. I love you.” (Via BrissyTV on YouTube) pic.twitter.com/Q77ot5GSZO — Daniel Donabedian (@danield1214) September 4, 2024

“(I’m) walking around the streets of Newbury Street (in) Boston (and) getting a little sad,” Brissett said. “Cause who knows? Like I said, (the) door’s not closed, but we’re right here. The thought of not coming back is crazy, you feel me? … I just thought I’d get it off my chest to let you know. Boston, the city of Boston, again, I adore you. I love you.”

Brissett did not play a major role in the Celtics’ title run. He played 55 regular season games in Boston and 10 postseason games. In only two of those games did he play more than 10 minutes. Brissett understandably wants a bigger role than what the Celtics can offer. However, no one has offered him a new deal since opting out of his contract with the Celtics.

Lonnie Walker Addition Might Stop Oshae Brissett’s Return

The Celtics currently have an open roster spot. Brissett could take that last spot, but Celtics training camp addition Lonnie Walker IV may have to make him earn it.

The Celtics signed Walker to an Exhibit 10 deal, meaning he will participate in their training camp in 2024. Walker made himself a playoff hero when he played for the Los Angeles Lakers and played the 2023-24 season with the Brooklyn Nets.

Because Walker can score, there is a chance he could make the team. However, it’s far from a guarantee that he will. If the Celtics bring Brissett back, he and Walker may compete for that last spot. It’s also entirely possible that neither will make the opening night roster. It also wouldn’t take much for the Celtics to bring both aboard if they make some roster moves.

Both would be candidates for the “Stay Ready” group the Celtics have assembled. Boston has added players who aren’t part of the regular rotation but are ready for when they call their name. Brissett was part of that group during the 2023-24 season.

Oshae Brissett Opened Up About Free Agency

Brissett opened up about his mindet with his free agency in his August 2 Vlog. He explained what he wants more than anything at this point.

“I love basketball. I want to play. I’m still a free agent now, talking to some teams. You guys will all see when it happens where I end up, but that’s full transparency. At the end of the day, that’s what it comes down to.”

He also opened up about returning to the Celtics.

“I loved every single part about being a Boston Celtic, and you know I could go back. Who freaking knows? The door is not closed fully… There is still a spot on the team. Who knows, right? But last season, I loved every single second of that. That was because of you guys. You guys made that possible. You guys made me feel like I won Finals MVP, you feel me?”

Since then, Brissett has remained available, but it sounds like he’s not ruling out coming back to the Celtics.