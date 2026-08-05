Celtics Draft Pick Could Face Roster Demotion Throughout Rookie Season

Heading into the 2026-27 season, the Boston Celtics face intriguing decisions regarding both of their draft picks.

Second-round selection Dillon Mitchell, who was taken No. 40 overall, is reportedly considering a return to college, where he could reunite with Rick Pitino at a St. John’s program expected to contend.

Mitchell had widely been projected to sign a two-way contract with Boston, but his future now appears uncertain.

Meanwhile, the Celtics’ first-round pick, Chris Cenac Jr., also enters his rookie season with questions surrounding how quickly he will carve out a role at the NBA level.

Boston Celtics Rookie Could Spend Significant Time in G League

Cenac showed flashes of his long-term potential during Summer League in Las Vegas, even if his performances lacked consistency.

Across four appearances, the 19-year-old averaged 10.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 2.8 blocks while shooting 36.6% from the field and 27.3% from three-point range.

His offensive game understandably remains a work in progress, something that is common for young big men adjusting to the speed and physicality of the professional game.

Still, Cenac’s athleticism, rim protection, and relentless work on the glass offered plenty of encouragement. He recorded two games with at least 10 rebounds and consistently showcased the shot-blocking instincts that made him one of the draft’s most intriguing defensive prospects.

According to Bleacher Report analyst Jonathan Wasserman, however, Boston may be best served by allowing the rookie to develop in the G League for much of the season.

“At 19 years old, he presumably fell to No. 27 due to how raw and far away he seemed,” Wasserman wrote. “Flashes of shotmaking and three-point shooting should create patience, particularly for a 6’11”, 240-pound forward who’s active at the rim, energetic and coachable.”

“But Cenac seems like an ideal candidate for the G League, where he can receive more post touches and three-point opportunities needed for confidence and skill building.”

While Cenac’s defensive impact could earn him occasional NBA minutes, his offensive development may ultimately determine how quickly Joe Mazzulla is prepared to trust him in meaningful games.

Patience Could Unlock Cenac’s Long-Term Potential

Although G League assignments are often viewed as a step down, they are a common part of the development process for late first-round picks.

Rather than rushing Cenac into an NBA role, regular minutes in Maine would allow him to refine his offensive game, build confidence, and continue adjusting to the professional level.

The 6-foot-11 forward possesses significant two-way upside and entered the draft as one of the more highly regarded prospects in his class. ESPN ranked him No. 19 on its Top 100 board, while several mock drafts projected him well inside the top 20.

Cenac also enjoyed an encouraging freshman campaign at Houston, averaging 9.5 points and 7.9 rebounds across 37 games while shooting 48.5% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc.

He played an important role in Houston’s run to the Sweet Sixteen, opening the NCAA Tournament with seven points and a career-high 18 rebounds against Idaho before producing 17 points and nine rebounds in an emphatic 88-57 victory over Texas A&M.

Cenac continued to make his presence felt in the Sweet Sixteen, grabbing 10 rebounds in Houston’s season-ending loss to Illinois.

There may be little urgency for the Boston Celtics to fast-track Cenac’s development, especially with the recent addition of Mitchell Robinson in the frontcourt.

The Celtics likely drafted him knowing he was a long-term project, allowing them to remain patient as he develops at his own pace and grows into the impactful two-way big man they believe he can become.