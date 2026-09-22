Celtics Critical Payton Pritchard Decision Looming

When it comes to contract extensions in the NBA, it does take two to tango. But generally, if a team is set to offer the most it can possibly put on the table for a player, that player is going to take the deal. The Boston Celtics‘ situation with Payton Pritchard is a bit different, however.

Nonetheless, Pritchard is coming up to the opening of decision-time on a new contract. Celtics fans should not fret–he is not going anywhere, and is signed for two more years at $16 million–but the question of what he will get paid when he is eligible for free agency in 2028 is very much in play. The Celtics and Pritchard are able to make an extension official in just nine days, on October 1.

Payton Pritchard Can Get $67 Million

Pritchard, though, might not want to. He might make the Celtics sweat out the next two summers.

That’s because he is entering the third year of a four-year contract that has become a ridiculous bargain as his play has spiked upward. He is on a $30 million deal, making him widely considered among the best values in the NBA. But under NBA rules, Pritchard can only sign a contract based on 140% of the final year of his deal. So Boston can offer Pritchard a max extension that comes in at three years and $67 million, which is probably still below his value.

Still, three years and $67 million is not chump change, and it would give Pritchard security against injury for the next two seasons. If that is his priority, signing the extension makes sense.

Celtics Might Have to Wait Until 2028 Free Agency

But then, Pritchard could take another path–he could wait on a contract and push the Celtics to give him more, recouping some of the value he has provided after winning Sixth Man of the Year two seasons ago, and averaging 17.4 points and 5.2 assists last season. If Pritchard did not sign, and waited to hit free agency, he would lose out on some security, but there could be more money for him on the market.

With more teams finding ways to create cap space, there is more cash opening up for players in free agency. By the summer of 2028, Pritchard could simply go into unrestricted free agency and let the market determine his value.

As one NBA executive said about Pritchard: “Said one exec on Pritchard: “Look, everything is going up in two years–salary cap, tax line. There will be more money, there will be more free-agent money, too. So if you’re Pritchard, why would you sign with the Celtics now? Play hardball. Whatever money they offer now is going to be there later. Security and injury, those are good reasons to take the money. He can make more though, by waiting. And there is only the slimmest chance he would make less.”

The Celtics should soon start to get a clearer idea of where Pritchard will go on the decision.