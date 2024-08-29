David Ortiz Voices Excitement Over Celtics’ Al Horford Winning Title

After 17 years in the NBA, Al Horford won his first title in 2024. Boston Red Sox legend and fellow Dominican David Ortiz was among those cheering on the Boston Celtics center.

On August 28, Ortiz admitted how happy he was to see Horford win a title in Boston during an opening at a Raising Canes location in Downtown Boston.

“I gotta tell you, man, I’m a Celtic,” Ortiz told reporters, per Boston.com’s Conor Ryan. “I cheer. I scream. I cry. That’s my thing, man. When I see the Celtics win, when I see my hometown homie getting it done, I feel like I got it done.”

Ortiz elaborated on the matter, explaining why he’s happy for the Celtics and Horford for winning the title.

“I’ve played in every city. And there’s three cities that you can sit down and be like, ‘Wow, you can feel it.’ When you guys go to L.A., you can feel that. When you go to New York, you can feel that. When you play here, you can feel that all the time. Very happy for the Celtics. Very happy for my boy. Those playoffs were amazing.”

Ortiz helped the Red Sox win their first title in 86 years in 2004. He then helped them win two additional titles in 2007 and 2013.

David Ortiz Predicts Celtics Will Repeat in 2025

Ortiz did not slow down on showing his fandom for the Celtics. While talking with reporters, he predicted they would repeat as champions and boldly predicted who would win the NBA Finals MVP.

David Ortiz is picking the #Celtics to repeat as champions next season. His MVP pick is Jrue Holiday. Holiday doesn’t seem so sure about that😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/7eXlUH0DXK — Justin Turpin (@JustinmTurpin) August 28, 2024

“For next season, of course, the Celtics are going to repeat without a doubt,” Ortiz said, per WEEI’s Justin Turpin’s X account. “Gotta go for my boy (Holiday) right here.”

Holiday responded to Ortiz, saying, “I appreciate it, but no chance,” with a smile on his face.

The Celtics have not added anyone who necessarily strengthens their chances all that much. Part of that is because their chances were strong enough since they kept most of their roster. However, they haven’t lost anyone whose subtraction makes them much weaker. The Celtics added Baylor Scheierman and Lonnie Walker IV while losing Svi Mykhailiuk and likely Oshae Brissett.

Since they retained most of their title-winning squad, it is not hard to see how possible a repeat could be.

David Ortiz Praises Boston as a Sports City

While Ortiz voiced his excitement for Horford and the Celtics, he also explained to reporters why it’s different to win in Boston compared to anywhere else.

“These guys, and any sport here in New England — if you go to the Celtics, you go to the Patriots, you go to the Red Sox, you go to the Bruins, any sport, even when you go to a college sport, you can see how every single athlete is just trying their best because they know who they play for. This is one of the greatest towns when it comes down to sports.”

The Celtics winning their 18th title is Boston’s first championship since the 2018 New England Patriots won the Super Bowl. It is also the 13th title that a professional Boston sports team has won since the start of the 21st century.