Celtics Champion Announces Major Career Decision

Doc Rivers is officially retiring from coaching, and his next chapter has him headed back to television.

Former Celtics Coach Confirms His Coaching Career Is Over

NBC announced Monday that Rivers will serve as an analyst on games across NBC, Peacock and NBCSN this season, with the possibility of some studio work mixed in. Speaking with the Associated Press, Rivers made clear there’s no ambiguity about where he stands. “I honestly can say I’m absolutely retired,” Rivers said. “I had a long run. It ended up in the Hall of Fame and I am so thankful that I was able to coach and played as long as I did. For the first time, I can focus on giving TV my 100% attention, which I’m really looking forward to.”

It’s a fitting turn given Rivers’ history with the network. He actually turned down an NBC analyst role back in 1996 after his playing career ended, unable to promise then-chairman Dick Ebersol that coaching wasn’t in his future.

Doc Rivers joining the @NBAonNBC crew as a game analyst 🔥 https://t.co/11COIssSLy — NBA (@NBA) September 21, 2026

A Hall of Fame Career Behind the Bench

Rivers retires sixth on the NBA’s all-time coaching list in both wins, with 1,194, and games coached, at 2,059. His nine seasons with the Boston Celtics remain the highlight of that run, capped by the 2008 NBA title and a return trip to the Finals two years later. Beyond Boston, Rivers also coached in Orlando, with the Los Angeles Clippers, in Philadelphia and most recently in Milwaukee.

NBC Sports executive producer and president Sam Flood welcomed Rivers back to the network in a statement. “We couldn’t be happier to have him back on the NBC Sports team,” Flood said. “Having led the Celtics to the 2008 NBA title with nearly four decades of NBA experience between coaching and playing, we are excited to add another Hall of Famer to our roster.”

Rivers’ Early Read on the Season Ahead

NBC’s coverage kicks off Oct. 20 with three games on opening night, including Boston at Detroit. The headline matchup that night sends the New York Knicks into the start of their title defense, hosting Philadelphia in LeBron James’ debut with the 76ers.

Rivers already has thoughts on how the season could shake out. “The East is going to be rough this year. It’s very, very much top heavy,” Rivers said. “The West, the top two teams are still the top two teams, San Antonio and Oklahoma. The Lakers, because they have Luka, and Denver, because they have Jokic, you can’t discount those teams.” He singled out one team in particular as worth watching closely. “I think the much-watched team of the year will be Minnesota. It could go unbelievably well where Ball and Ant figure it out, or they could struggle. That’s a lot of talent on one team.”