Ex-Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Sends Message to New Fan Base

The Boston Celtics‘ trade of Jaylen Brown became official on Monday, July 6. The All-Star forward is now a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, much to the chagrin of Celtics fans everywhere.

Upon the deal media finalized, Brown issued a statement to his new fanbase.

“I’m excited to begin this next chapter in Philly,” Brown said in a statement posted to the Sixers Instagram page. “From every conversation I’ve had, it’s clear this is a group that’s hungry, competitive, and committed to winning; and that’s the kind of environment I’ve always embraced.”

Brown continued.

“I’ve always believed that success comes from sacrifice, accountability, and putting the team above yourself. I’m looking forward to building with this group, earning the trust of my teammates, and chasing something special together.”

The Sixers will undoubtedly be excited about their latest addition. In Brown, Philadelphia has acquired an elite scorer and on-ball defender, and someone who finished sixth in MVP voting this past season.

However, Brown is more than just a star on the court, he’s also active within the community.

“Off the court, I’m just as excited to become part of the Philly community,” Brown’s statement continued. “Throughout my career, I’ve believed basketball can be a catalyst for creating real impact, and meager to continue expanding the work of the Zuice Foundation, investing in youth, education, and opportunities that leave a lasting difference.”

Celtics Made Hard Decision When Trading Brown

During a July 6 news conference, Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens addressed the media following the decision to part ways with Brown. During the discussion, he admitted that making the trade was a tough call for the front office.

“No, I would just say, listen, we have to make really hard decisions with every piece of information that we have,” Stevens said. “And ultimately this was the decision we came to. Obviously, in many circles that’s not popular and we understood that coming into it.”

Stevens continued.

“You take in every angle and every ounce of information that you have and you put it all together. For me, advanced analytics was a small piece of information for me.”

Boston received Paul George, two future first-round picks and two future second-round picks in return for Brown.

Celtics Made Decision Based on the Salary Cap

Earlier in Stevens’ news conference, he admitted that having both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown eating 70% of the salary cap was part of the reasoning behind parting ways with their 2024 NBA Finals MVP.

“The path looked a little bit more challenging to me,” Stevens said. “I’m not going to stand up there and be defensive about that. But the path looked a little bit more challenging with 70% of our cap, and such a high percent of our usage tied into two players.”

Only time will tell whether the Celtics have made the right call. However, the Sixers, who are now loaded, will certainly be excited for what the upcoming season has to bring.

If we’re being honest, that’s the part of this whole situation that hurts the most.