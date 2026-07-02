Celtics Fans Will Hate Latest Update on Jaylen Brown-Paul George Trade

After the Boston Celtics heavily pursued a trade for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and included Jaylen Brown in those discussions, it was widely expected that the relationship with Brown was too fractured to fix.

Despite the likelihood that Brown would be dealt, the Celtics’ fan base felt that they would get a major haul in return for the star wing.

On Wednesday, Brad Stevens agreed to a deal that sent Brown out of town. He was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Paul George, two first-round picks, and two second-round picks. That was nowhere close to the return fans were expecting.

Simply seeing Brown get traded to a division rival was disappointing enough. Not getting back much value compared to the expectation made it brutal.

Now, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania has shared an update about the trade talks that will make Boston fans very unhappy.

Shams Charania Drops New Details About Celtics-76ers Trade

During an appearance on “SportsCenter,” Charania revealed where the talks started between the two teams. The Celtics would have been feeling much better about the trade if they had gotten their original asking price.

“The Celtics had such a high bar on a deal. They were thinking if you’re gonna trade us Paul George we need 4 firsts, we need a player like a VJ,” Charania said.

“That was the bar that was set early. But the Sixers stayed with it.”

Falling from VJ Edgecombe and four first-round picks to George, two first-round picks, and two second-round picks is a tough pill to swallow. Boston’s future is very much in questions.

George is not a bad player. However, he is nothing close to what Brown produced last season. Speaking of Brown’s 2025-26 season, he averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and a steal per game, while shooting 47.7 percent from the floor and 34.7 percent from three-point range.

What will George bring to the court for the Celtics? Let’s take a closer look.

What Will Paul George Bring to the Boston Celtics?

At 36 years old, George is no longer the superstar that he once was. He is still capable of playing a big role, but he is no longer a star caliber player. Injuries have also taken a toll on him.

During the 2025-26 season with the 76ers, George played in just 37 games. He averaged 17.3 points per game to go along with 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.7 steals. George also shot 43.9 percent from the floor and 39.2 percent from the three-point line.

In the playoffs for Philadelphia against Boston, he appeared in all seven games. He played well, chipping in 17.4 points, four rebounds, three assists, and 1.4 steals, while shooting 48.9 percent from the floor and knocking down 55 percent of his three-point attempts.

George will be able to help replace the loss of Brown. But, he won’t be able to replace Brown.

Hopefully, the veteran forward is able to stay healthy. If he can remain on the court, he will be able to help the Celtics win. It’s not a good trade on the outside looking in, but it was clear that Boston needed to move on from Brown and the trade market wasn’t what they expected.