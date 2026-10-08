Former Celtics Center Nikola Vucevic Reveals Joe Mazzulla’s Behind-the-Scenes Impact

Nikola Vucevic’s short-lived tenure with the Boston Celtics did not go according to plan. He was acquired at the trade deadline in a deal that sent Anfernee Simons to the Chicago Bulls.

Unfortunately for Vucevic, he suffered a fractured finger early in his tenure with the franchise. As such, he never got himself rolling in green. So it came as no surprise when Vucevic’s contract expired this summer, making him an unrestricted free agent.

The veteran big man has since signed with the Orlando Magic, returning to the franchise where he spent eight and a half seasons early in his career.

When speaking with Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson on Tuesday, October 6, Vucevic was asked about playing for Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla, who has built a reputation for connecting with players on a personal level.

“I learned a lot from his approach, the way he sees the game, the way he wants things done,” Vucevic shared. “Defensively, he’s a great mind. We got pretty close. He was really good in his communication overall, but with me especially, he really did try hard to make me feel as comfortable as possible from the beginning. So right from day one, I felt it was good for me. I felt like I could help the team—it’s just, with the injury and everything, it didn’t really work out.”

Mazzulla’s ability to connect with his players, both individually and collectively, has been a major part of his success in Boston. He coaches his guys hard and holds them accountable, yet his rapport with everyone on the roster means his methods are openly embraced.

Vucevic Enjoyed His Time in Boston

Despite Vucevic’s Celtics career ending in a first-round postseason exit after the Celtics surrendered a 3-1 lead to the Philadelphia 76ers, the veteran big man said he enjoyed his time with the franchise.

“Overall, it was good,” Vucevic told Robinson. “I wish it ended better. I wish we went deeper into the playoffs. But it was a good experience to be part of such a historical franchise. Played alongside great players like Tatum, Brown, even Derrick White. Got to play for a coach like Joe [Mazzulla]. It was a really good experience. I was able to learn a lot, even in a short time.”

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla is beloved by his players and Nikola Vučević felt that impact firsthand during his time in Boston: "He really did try hard to make me feel as comfortable as possible."@NikolaVucevic opens up about his relationship with Mazzulla, learning… https://t.co/xFg8SEqHXp pic.twitter.com/8SEQjCnLib — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) October 6, 2026

Vucevic played in 16 regular-season games for the Celtics; he averaged 9.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2 assists per game, shooting 50% from the field and 34% from deep.

Celtics Replaced Vucevic With Mitchell Robinson

After letting Vucevic walk this summer, Brad Stevens signed Mitchell Robinson to a three-year, $47.3 million deal. Unlike Vucevic, Robinson isn’t a floor-spacing five. Instead, he causes most of his damage on the glass. Still, he’s a better defender than Vucevic and is younger.

Robinson is already settling into his new surroundings and making his presence felt with his new teammates.

“I love Big Mitch,” Tatum said, via NBC Sports Boston. “Hilarious guy, and he just brings a different dynamic to our team. Obviously, his size and his instincts on the defensive end. Obviously, a lob threat; how great a defender and rebounder he is. I had a hard time boxing him out for the last 7, 8 years. So, now to have him on our team just give us a different look. Something that I’m super excited about.”

Robinson’s addition means the Celtics have one of the best center rotations in the NBA. So, while things with Vucevic didn’t work out for either side, it looks like both he and the Celtics are in a better position now.

Sometimes, a move just doesn’t work out the way you hoped.