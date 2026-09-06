Former Celtics Draft Pick Sends Message Following Retirement Decision

Jared Sullinger spent four years with the Boston Celtics between 2012 and 2016. He was selected with the 21st pick in the 2012 NBA draft by former President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge.

Throughout his time in Boston, Sullinger suited up for 258 regular-season games. He averaged 11.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per night, shooting 47.7% from two-point range in the process.

On Friday, August 4, Sullinger announced his retirement from professional basketball. While he hadn’t been seen in the NBA since the 2016-17 season, when he played for the Toronto Raptors, he’d carved out a highly respected career abroad.

Following his retirement announcement, Sullinger took to social media to send a message to the Celtics and its fanbase.

“Thank you for giving me a chance to live my dream,” Sullinger wrote. “Boston will ALWAYS be HOME.”

The post has been viewed more than 100,00 times, with many fans sharing their favorite memories of his time with the franchise in the comments section. Sullinger was part of the Isaiah Thomas Celtics during the early part of Brad Stevens’ tenure with the franchise.

Unfortunately for Sullinger, concerns over a back issue hung over his time in the NBA, as he battled to prove himself at the highest level.

The Former Celtic Issued A Statement

Upon announcing his retirement, Sullinger issued a statement online.

“From a kid with a dream in Columbus, Ohio, to wearing an Ohio State jersey, hearing my name called on NBA Draft night, representing the Boston Celtics, and having the honor of putting on jerseys for teams across the world – every city, province, country, community, teammate, coach, fan, and organization became a part of my story. I want to thank my family and friends who stood beside me through every high and low.”

Now that he’s stepped away from his playing career, Sullinger will take up a player development role with Ohio State. That role is likely to begin immediately.

Sullinger Previously Wanted An NBA Comeback

When speaking with the Boston Globe in 2017, Sullinger discussed his desire to return to the NBA.

“I want to play and, of course, the NBA is the ultimate goal. The last two years I just felt like I had to find myself. I had to find something that drives me and makes me want to play. In the NBA, you kind of get lost in the shuffle because you have so many games, and when I got out there in [the Chinese Basketball Association] it was kind of a retreat for Jared Sullinger to learn himself and fall in love with the game again.”

Unfortunately, a return was never on the cards for the former Celtic. Instead, he became a star talent in the Chinese Basketball Association. During his time in the CBA, he played for four teams, averaging 21.2 points and 12.4 rebounds.

Nevertheless, Sullinger had a career he can be proud of. Now, he’ll need to embrace the new challenge of helping the next generation of Ohio State hoopers improve their game and chase their dreams of making the NBA.