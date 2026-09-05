Former Celtics Draft Pick Signs Exhibit-10 Deal With Orlando Magic

Former Boston Celtics two-way guard JD Davison has signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Orlando Magic. He spent last season playing for the Houston Rockets under former Celtics head coach Ime Udoka.

During his lone season with Houston, Davison suited up for 28 regular-season NBA games. He averaged 2.5 points, 1.3 assists and 1.2 rebounds per game. However, he was playing on a non-guaranteed two-way contract and was waived in August.

Now, Davison will have a chance to earn a spot on the Orlando Magic’s roster. Unfortunately for the former Celtics draft pick, he will face an uphill battle to earn a roster spot in Orlando.

Jalen Suggs, Anthony Black, Jevon Carter and Jase Richardson are all under contract with the Magic and comprise a highly talented backcourt. So, while Orlando does have two open roster spots, the front office might feel that other areas of the roster need more attention.

Still, Davison is getting another opportunity to earn a chance in the NBA. When he’s given playing time, his athleticism, rim pressure and creation out of drives are genuinely impactful. However, his lack of a perimeter game and limited defense are both legitimate drawbacks.

JD Davison Spent Three Years With Celtics

Davison joined the Celtics when they selected him with the 53rd pick in the 2022 NBA draft. The Alabama product then spent three seasons with the franchise, where he split his time between Boston and the Maine Celtics as part of his two-way deal.

Throughout his tenure in Boston, Davison made a total of 36 regular-season appearances, averaging 1.9 points and 0.9 assists. However, he did make a big impression in the G League, where he won the G League MVP trophy in 2025.

“JD has been nothing short of exceptional this season,” Former Maine Celtics head coach Tyler Lashbrook said at the time. “His work ethic and commitment to his own development are second to none, but his leadership and the guidance he provides to our locker room are what sets him apart. Winning the NBA G League MVP is a testament to all of those qualities. He truly impacts winning in every way, and we’re very proud of him.”

During his G League MVP season, Davison averaged 25.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. He proved that when given the chance, he can be a legitimate impact maker.

The Celtics Are Still In Need Of Guard Depth

Interestingly, the guard position is arguably the weakest area of Boston’s rotation this season. Derrick White, Payton Pritchard and Mike Conley are the only recognized guards in the rotation.

Fortunately for Boston, Jayson Tatum is expected to be the primary ball-handler. Baylor Scheierman and Hugo Gonzalez will likely be force-fed some creation responsibilities at times, too.

Davison isn’t the style of guard Boston needs this season. So, while he may still be looking for a new team as we get closer to the season, depending on how it goes with Orlando, it’s unlikely we will see him return to the Celtics.

Nevertheless, we may see Brad Stevens seek out another ball-handler closer to the trade deadline if the guard position becomes a problem.