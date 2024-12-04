Former Celtics Fan Favorite Expected to Hit The Trade Block

Marcus Smart was traded by the Boston Celtics in 2023

Marcus Smart‘s tenure with the Memphis Grizzlies hasn’t gone according to plan. The former Boston Celtics fan favorite has struggled with injuries since being traded to the Western Conference franchise.

Smart was part of the trade package that sent Kristaps Porzingis to Boston. Since being traded, Smart has played in a total of 32 games for Taylor Jenkins side. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, some within the NBA believe Smart could benefit from a change of scenery.

“While Marcus Smart has struggled with injuries and inconsistent play since joining the Grizzlies, some executives around the league believe he could return to his Celtics form with a change of scenery,” Scotto reported. “The former Defensive Player of the Year is owed $20.21 million this season, a movable figure, at 30 years old.”

Smart, 30, has a wealth of postseason experience. He is still one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA. There would be no shortage of teams willing to add him to their roster, especially teams that believe they’re one or two moves away from contending.

A Celtics Reunion is Unlikely for Smart

The Celtics are a second-apron luxury tax team. That means they’re unable to aggregate salaries in a trade. Put simply, the value of an outgoing player’s contract must match or exceed the value of an incoming player’s deal. Boston would have to part with a core piece of their rotation to bring Smart back to the TD Garden.

Jrue Holiday, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard have proven to be an elite guard rotation. All three bring something different to the equation. White and Holiday are the best two-way guard pairing in the NBA. It makes no sense for Boston to rock the boat by bringing Smart back, even if the fans would welcome the move.

Brad Stevens focused on roster continuity this summer. The Celtics also still have an open roster spot. Any potential moves the franchise makes will likely be on the fringes. Adding an end-of-bench insurance policy seems far more logical. As such, a potential Smart trade would land him elsewhere in the league.

Celtics Could See Smart Join Fierce Rivals

With the Celtics effectively out of the running should Smart become available, they could see their former guard head out West. According to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, who was speaking on a recent livestream, the Los Angeles Lakers could emerge as a trade destination for the former Defensive Player of the Year.

“Marcus Smart would certainly help on the perimeter defensive side of things. Smart would in theory be someone who could fit right into that D’Angelo Russell salary,” Fischer said.

Seeing Smart don the Purple and Gold would undoubtedly leave a bitter taste in the mouths of Celtics fans everywhere. However, the decision to trade Smart led to a championship. That fact should help soften the blow.

Furthermore, Celtics fans have seen former guards team up with the Lakers. Rajon Rondo won his second championship during his time in Los Angeles, helping LeBron James lift the Larry O’Brien trophy in 2020.

Regardless of what team Smart is playing for, he will continue to be an impactful player. That’s what he does, and it’s why Boston’s fanbase adored him. Right now, his future is far from certain, but it’s not outside the realm of possibility that we see his name emerge as part of a trade package before the Feb. 6 deadline.