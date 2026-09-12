Former Celtics Forward Admits He Would Have Made Same Trade

Danilo Gallinari’s tenure with the Boston Celtics didn’t go to plan. The veteran forward signed with the franchise during the summer of 2022. However, he tore his ACL while playing for the Italian national team in a FIBA World Cup Qualifying game.

Unfortunately for Gallinari, he never got to suit up for the Celtics. Brad Stevens traded him to the Washington Wizards as part of the three-team deal that sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Celtics.

During a recent interview with Cyro Asseo of HoopsHype, Gallinari broke his silence on being traded by the Celtics.

“It would have been great to just play one of the last seasons with the Celtics and win a championship,” Gallinari said before admitting that he would have made the same move they did. “I told the Celtics too. I said, listen, guys, I would have done the same if I were you. You have a 34-year-old guy coming back from a second ACL, and you had the chance to get Kristaps Porzingis.”

Gallinari continued.

“To me, it was a no-brainer. I would have done the same, so I understand it’s no problem, and I actually kept practicing with the Celtics in their facility for months after the trade.”

Boston Celtics’ Trade Led To A Championship

The move to acquire Kristaps Porzingis was immediately vindicated. Porzingis was the ideal fit for the way Joe Mazzulla’s team played that season. In 57 games, Porzingis averaged 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 2 assists. He shot 60.6% from two-point range and 37.5% from deep.

In Porzingis’ first season with the Celtics, the franchise secured a championship. As such, Stevens’ moves throughout that summer were quickly proven to be the right call. Nevertheless, Gallinari will likely feel that he could have made an impact for the Celtics had he been on the roster that season.

The 2023-24 season turned out to be Gallinari’s last in the NBA. He split his time between the Washington Wizards, Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks. He then headed abroad to finish his career.

Gallinari Has ‘Great Relationship’ With Stevens

Later in the interview with Asseo, Gallinari admitted that despite being traded, he still has a strong relationship with Brad Stevens.

“They gave me the chance to still rehab in there, so they were very open, and I have a great relationship with Brad Stevens,” he recalled. “I would have done the same thing.”

Had Gallinari avoided injury during the summer of 2022, he would likely have played a key bench role for Mazzulla. Even during the final stages of his career, he was still a highly reliable shooting presence on the perimeter.

Unfortunately, Celtics fans never got to see what type of impact Gallinari could have made.

However, given how the entire chain of events ultimately led to a championship, it’s unlikely they’d do anything differently.