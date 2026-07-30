Former Celtics Guard Josh Richardson Announces NBA Retirement

Former Boston Celtics guard Josh Richardson has called time on his NBA career.

Richardson made the announcement via his Instagram page.

“I always gave my best; that’s why I can say this with no regret,” Richardson wrote. “I am grateful to have been able to love this game, and it loved me back as much as it did. It wasn’t set up for me at any point in my career, and from high school, college, and the pros i humbly worked my butt off every day be the best that i could be. All my fans, coaches and teammates, I hope I left a good impression and a positive view of me. Love, JRICH. (Yes, this is a retirement post.)”

Richardson spent just over half a season with the Celtics during the 2021-22 season. He was ultimately traded to the San Antonio Spurs, along with Romeo Langford, in the deal that took Derrick White to the Celtics.

During his tenure in Boston, Richardson averaged 9.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He shot 39.7% from three-point range and 48.1% from two-point range.

Richardson may have only been with the Celtics for a short time, but he was certainly on the fast track to becoming a fan favorite.

Two Former Celtics Send Messages To Richardson

When scrolling through the replies to Richardson’s post, two former Celtics sit at the top.

“Hell of a career killa!!!” former Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas wrote in the comments section.

Al Horford also chipped in with a one-word message for his former teammate: “Congrats.”

Some former NBA stars also shared their messages of support for Richardson.

“The coolest. I loved going into the trenches with you, young fella,” Dwyane Wade wrote in the comments section.

“Rich Kid, love for life. Congrats. Enjoy the next step in your journey!” Wayne Ellington wrote.

“Proud of you bro,” New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray wrote.

Even the San Antonio Spurs team account chimed in with a message of support, “Congrats J Rich! Wishing you all the best in retirement.”

The Derrick White Trade Worked Out For Boston

We didn’t know it at the time, but when the Boston Celtics traded for Derrick White, the team was taking a major step toward winning a championship. White has improved his all-around game since arriving in Boston and has become a key piece of Joe Mazzulla’s roster.

Last season, White stepped into a huge role for the Celtics due to Jayson Tatum being absent for most of the season with a torn Achilles. Throughout the regular season, White led the team in touches, shouldering the lion’s share of the Celtics’ playmaking load.

Of course, such a large role ultimately saw White’s offenisve numbers struggle. Hopefully, with Tatum back in the rotation, the veteran guard can get back to his best in the upcoming season. After all, when White is knocking down his shots and playing elite-level defense, he’s a borderline All-Star talent.

Hopefully, in this coming season, he can get over the hurdle and finally make his first All-Star appearance.