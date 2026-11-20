RJ Luis Jr.’s return to college basketball lasted one game before another unexpected turn in an eligibility battle that has followed the former Boston Celtics guard for months.

A day after Luis made his LSU debut, university system president Wade Rousse instructed men’s basketball coach Will Wade not to play him again.

The decision came Thursday, Nov. 19, following a 79-67 victory over Louisiana-Monroe in which Luis scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

The 23-year-old had returned to college basketball under a court order after briefly spending time with the Utah Jazz and Celtics last year.

But that legal protection has not ended the controversy surrounding his eligibility.

Former Celtics Guard RJ Luis Faces New LSU Setback

Rousse announced his decision Thursday, reversing the university’s earlier willingness to allow Luis to compete.

“In my role as president of the LSU System, after further review, I have instructed LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade not to play RJ Luis,” Rousse said in a statement, according to The Athletic.

The announcement came less than 24 hours after Luis helped LSU defeat Louisiana-Monroe.

He played 15 minutes off the bench, shooting 3-for-9 from the field and adding an assist and a blocked shot.

His appearance marked his first college game since March 2025, when he was playing for St. John’s.

Luis had joined LSU’s roster Tuesday following a preliminary injunction that prevented the NCAA and Southeastern Conference from penalizing the school for playing him.

Despite that ruling, LSU’s leadership has now chosen a different course.

How RJ Luis’ Celtics Stint Complicated His Return

Luis entered the 2025 NBA draft after an impressive season at St. John’s, where he averaged 18.2 points and 7.2 rebounds.

He earned Big East Player of the Year honors but went undrafted.

Luis subsequently signed a two-way contract with Utah before being traded to Boston in August 2025.

The Celtics acquired him in a transaction involving Georges Niang and future second-round draft picks.

Luis appeared in three preseason games for Boston, totaling six points in eight minutes.

However, he never played in an NBA regular-season game.

He also spent time with the Maine Celtics organization but did not appear in a G League game because of an injury.

Those circumstances became central to his argument for returning to college.

His attorneys maintain that Luis should not automatically lose his eligibility when other players with professional experience have received opportunities to compete in college basketball.

LSU Eligibility Battle Remains Unresolved

The SEC adopted rules in August restricting athletes who entered professional drafts or signed professional contracts from returning to college competition.

Luis’ legal team challenged those restrictions, eventually securing a preliminary injunction in Louisiana.

The ruling prevented the conference from declaring him ineligible or punishing LSU for allowing him to play while the order remains effective.

However, the SEC publicly criticized LSU’s decision to add Luis to its roster.

The situation also drew attention from Georgia Attorney General Christopher Carr, who urged the conference to consider sanctions against the university.

Rousse’s latest directive leaves Luis’ immediate basketball future uncertain despite his successful return Wednesday.

For a player who once hoped to establish himself with the Celtics, another opportunity to compete has suddenly been interrupted.

The court ruling remains an important part of his case, but whether Luis will play another game for LSU is now an open question.