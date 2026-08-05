Former Celtics Teammate Shuts Down Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Narrative

For the majority of their tenure with the Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown faced questions regarding their off-court relationship.

The media repeatedly circled a narrative that the two All-Stars weren’t particularly close, despite no evidence to support it. Now that Brown has been traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, that narrative is once again floating around social media.

In a recent appearance on Sirius XM NBA Radio, former Celtics forward Grant Williams weighed in on the debate.

“I think that a lot of the current national media, to be able to have those conversations, is to create the story rather than just allow those players to have success and really to enjoy,” Williams said. “And as you saw it back in the day with Kobe and Shaq, maybe they didn’t like each other. But you saw it in other situations, and sometimes you’re competitors, and you want to have the best career individually.”

Williams then continued by noting that being a competitor means wanting to be the best, while also bringing the best out of others around you.

“You can bring the best out of someone else beside you…They had respect for one another; they enjoyed being around one another, and on the court as well. So that’s something I can vividly say is that I don’t think those guys (Tatum and Brown) dislike each other at all.”

Tatum and Brown enjoyed significant amounts of success during their time together with the Celtics. Unfortunately, speculation around their relationship loomed over them for the majority of that run.

Evan Turner Weighs in on Tatum and Brown

Evan Turner is another former member of the Celtics roster who has recently pushed back on the narrative surrounding Tatum and Brown.

“I think it’s funny ’cause I’ve seen it up close,” Turner said in a March episode of the Celtics Chronicle podcast. “After the first few minutes when I was around ’em, I’m like, oh, these dudes don’t hate on it. Like, they like each other. They have ultimate respect for each other.”

Turner continued.

“ There was no negative, no side eye, no anything. They know who they are, they know where they’re going… Those dudes are elite and I think as young individuals, young men, you just gotta let ’em sit back and cook and let them rock this generation.”

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Turner has seen the duo’s relationship as both a player and a coach. It’s telling that anyone who has been in a locker room with Tatum and Brown is quick to push back on any narrative suggesting a rift in their relationship.

Celtics Need to Look Forward

The media may continue to discuss Tatum and Brown’s relationship for the remainder of the summer; however, the fact is that Brown is no longer with the franchise. As such, the Celtics will be looking toward the season ahead.

Brad Stevens has been revamping the current roster for the past 12 months. It’s now being built around Tatum, with a view to becoming more dynamic and explosive. Unfortunately, Brown’s sizeable salary meant that he was ultimately moved on.

However, according to players who have spent time with the duo within Boston’s locker room, their relationship doesn’t appear to be part of that decision-making process.

Either way, it’s time to move past this talking point and focus on what the upcoming season will bring.