Former Boston Celtics Guard Commits to Play for LSU

In college basketball, they are having a problem with pro players trying to return. Several players filed lawsuits last season to try to get eligibility restored. In some cases, it only worked for a brief time. Now, a former Boston Celtics guard is trying to do the same thing.

RJ Luis Jr. was a former All-Big East selection when he played for St. John’s during the 2024-25 season. He then decided to declare for the NBA Draft. He ended up going undrafted but signed a two-way deal with the Jazz. Luis Jr. was traded to Boston as part of a salary dump with Georges Niang.

Now, he is trying to go back to college. He has committed to play for the LSU Tigers.

Former Celtics Guard RJ Luis Jr. is Trying to Play for LSU Tigers

According to On3, Luis Jr. has committed to play for LSU. Right now, he doesn’t have any eligibility, so a lawsuit is almost certainly coming from his camp. It will likely be filed in the state of Louisiana to further help his case, as well. He is trying to play one more year in college.

When Luis Jr. played for St. John’s, he was named the Big East Player of the Year. He averaged 18.2 points and 7.2 rebounds in his final year with the Red Storm. The Celtics didn’t see really any of that in the brief time that he was in Boston this past season.

While Luis Jr. signed a two-way deal, he did not play a single minute in the G League. He didn’t play any minutes in the NBA, either. He only played a few preseason games before getting hurt. Now, he wants to head back to the collegiate game to cash in on NIL opportunities.

Former Boston Guard RJ Luis Jr. is Trying to Fix His Mistake

Luis Jr. thought he was going to be a first-round draft pick, but that was not the case. He signed a two-way deal, which could be the big reason why he won’t be granted eligibility. Signing any professional deal prohibits him from regaining his eligibility.

In an old interview with CBS Sports, Luis Jr. even scoffed at the notion of returning to college for another year.

“It’s more than just the money. Say I go back to college, I get a large amount of money, but then what? I’m going to be a year older. Still going to have to do the process again. It’s more about finding the right time to go into this. I think this is my moment.”

Now, Luis Jr. is trying to head back to college and make some money. The Celtics weren’t going to use him, and he was only brought to Boston to help save money towards the salary cap. This isn’t a loss for them in any way.