Celtics Hold Valuable Draft Assets Ahead of Important Weekend Decision

While much of the attention has focused on the new-look Boston Celtics‘ start to the season, the organization has also been quietly preparing for an important day at the developmental level.

Saturday, October 24 marks the 2026 NBA G League Draft, with Boston’s affiliate, the Maine Celtics, holding three selections.

Maine enters the draft with picks at No. 6, No. 23, and No. 37, providing the franchise with several opportunities to strengthen its developmental pipeline and add promising talent ahead of the new campaign.

Boston Celtics Hold Three Picks Ahead of Important G League Draft

Several recognizable names are expected to be available in this year’s draft, including former NBA forward Jeremy Sochan, who recently parted ways with the Portland Trail Blazers after winning the 2026 NBA championship with the New York Knicks.

Whether Maine uses all three selections remains to be seen, with G League teams often choosing to pass on later picks rather than fill their rosters through the draft.

The Celtics’ affiliate did not participate in the 2026-27 G League International Draft on July 2, potentially making Saturday’s selections even more important as the organization looks to strengthen its roster.

The Texas Legends, the Dallas Mavericks‘ affiliate, selected Spanish prospect Jorge Diaz-Graham with the No. 1 overall pick in that draft.

Importantly, G League draft selections only secure a player’s rights within the competition. They do not guarantee that the player will report to the team, but give the selecting franchise priority should the prospect decide to compete in the G League.

Maine entered the 2025 G League Draft without a first-round selection, instead choosing Vance Jackson and Nicolas Timberlake with the No. 10 and No. 23 picks in the second round.

Jackson made only a handful of appearances for Maine before the organization traded him, while Timberlake never suited up for the Celtics and instead continued his career overseas.

Those outcomes underline the uncertainty surrounding G League draft selections, although Maine’s three picks do provide an opportunity to identify players capable of making an impact.

Maine Celtics Enter New Season With Continuity Under Phil Pressey

On October 1, the organization announced that Phil Pressey would return for a second season as head coach of its G League affiliate.

Remarkably, Pressey became the first Maine Celtics head coach in seven years to return for a second campaign.

The former NBA guard guided Maine to a 27-23 overall record during his debut season, helping the Celtics reach the G League playoffs for a fourth consecutive year.

Maine finished the regular season at 18-18, securing the seventh seed before suffering a 123-107 defeat to the No. 2-seeded Salt Lake City Stars in the opening round of the postseason.

The Celtics enjoyed greater success during the Tip-Off Tournament, posting a 9-5 record.

That performance helped Maine become one of just six G League franchises to qualify for both the league’s in-season tournament and traditional playoffs last season.

“I’m grateful for another opportunity to lead the Maine Celtics,” Pressey said.

“The goal is for everyone who comes through the Expo to leave better than when they got here. Going into my second season, I’m excited to give all I can to the community and the Celtics organization.”

Maine has also finalized the remainder of Pressey’s coaching staff ahead of the new campaign.

Assistant coach Mike Malat returns for his second season with the organization, while Boaz Mensah continues as player development lead and assistant coach.

Devin Sweetney joins Malat and Mensah as an assistant coach, with fellow newcomers Jacob Kester and Rich Kelly serving as video coordinators and player development coaches.