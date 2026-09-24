Celtics Sign 6-Foot-7 Sharpshooter Ahead of Training Camp

The Boston Celtics have added former Grand Canyon standout Gabe McGlothan on an Exhibit 10 training camp contract, according to Spotrac senior contributor Keith Smith. The move comes after Boston’s G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics, had already acquired McGlothan’s G League rights via trade, positioning the club to bring him into camp, though a waive-and-assign to Maine before the regular season remains the more likely outcome.

McGlothan’s Path to Boston

McGlothan went unselected in the 2024 NBA Draft out of Grand Canyon, a disappointing outcome for a player who put together a strong college career. He’s spent the time since chasing an NBA roster spot. That journey started with a signing alongside the Denver Nuggets‘ G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold. From there, he continued with a run for the Noblesville Boom. Their rights to him were later dealt to the Maine Celtics in August, setting up his eventual path to Boston. Along the way, he also signed a brief, gameless 10-day contract with the Indiana Pacers, a stint that ultimately didn’t lead to any on-court time.

His most recent NBA-level action came during the 2026 Las Vegas Summer League. He suited up for Indiana across five games, averaging 8.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals over 17.8 minutes per contest. That showing followed a genuinely productive stretch at the G League level. The Gilbert, Arizona native averaged 15.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game with Noblesville. He shot an efficient 52.2 percent from the floor and 42.3 percent from three on 4.2 attempts per game, numbers that reflect real two-way potential even if his path to the NBA has been unconventional.

McGlothan’s Odds of Making the Celtics Roster

At 6-foot-7, McGlothan is undersized for a traditional power forward. He’s also a 27-year-old prospect without a full NBA season under his belt. That combination makes him unlikely to secure Boston’s open two-way roster spot. Competition for that final spot figures to be steep given the Celtics’ current depth. The more realistic outcome may be a waive-and-assign to Maine before the season, letting him collect his Exhibit 10 bonus while continuing his development there.

Still, his production at the G League level stands out. He could use his time in Maine as a springboard toward a roster spot elsewhere. That might mean a return trip through the two-way pipeline next offseason. It could also mean a look from another organization, potentially even in a better-paying league beyond the NBA’s developmental system.