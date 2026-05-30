Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Boston Celtics? This NBA Analyst Says No

The Boston Celtics are among a number of teams potential interested in acquiring NBA superstar and current Milwaukee Bucks big man Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, one longtime NBA analyst and Boston beat reporter thinks the Celtics would be wise to hold on to their assets rather than trade for the Greek Freak.

“Give me a probability of how many games (Giannis) is gonna play,” Bob Ryan said on the Ryan & Goodman NBA Podcast. “I know people are down on Brown. I’m not there.”

Ryan was referencing current Celtic Jaylen Brown, who would be in conversations to be acquired as part of a trade to land Antetokounmpo.

You can listen to the full podcast.

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Potential Landing Spots for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Antetokounmpo’s future has become one of the biggest NBA storylines this offseason after the Bucks’ season ended in disappointment. The Bucks finished the season 32-50 for 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings and 11 games back of the last spot in the play-in tournament.

It’s unclear if the Bucks are committed to building around Antetokounmpo or are ready to start a complete rebuild.

The Celtics have frequently been mentioned as a potential landing spot due to their potential trade assets and immediate championship-caliber roster. However, acquiring Antetokounmpo would likely require Boston to part with Brown and multiple high draft picks. According to Ryan, that’s too steep a price.

Health appears to be Ryan, and other’s, major concern with trading for Antetokounmpo, who has dealt with a number of injuries in recent seasons and has missed time during multiple playoff runs. Other teams reportedly rumored to be interested in Antetokounmpo include the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat, and Brooklyn Nets.