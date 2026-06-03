Giannis Antetokounmpo to Celtics Conversation Reveals New Update

The NBA is just a few weeks away, and the conversation above all others is the trade talk involving Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. One team that has popped up as a potential for the two-time MVP is the Boston Celtics.

Boston is coming off a disappointing first-round exit in the 2026 Playoffs to the Philadelphia 76ers. This is sparking speculation that Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens could make big transactions this offseason. As a historic franchise like the Boston Celtics, the goal is to win, and this offseason can double down on this take.

The Athletic’s Sam Amick and Eric Nehm provided four teams that are in the mix for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Although the Miami Heat may be the frontrunner, the Celtics are very much in the mix.

“While league sources have long maintained that he’s interested in joining the Heat, there are also indications that he’s very intrigued with the prospect of joining a Celtics team that, by any objective measure, is deeper and more dynamic than Miami’s and could thus remain more competitive after a blockbuster deal.”

What Players Could the Celtics Offer in a Deal for Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis Antetokounmpo is in line for $58.45 million in 2026-27 while carrying a $62.78 million player option in 2027-28. It appears that whichever team acquires the Bucks’ superstar will view him as a long-term fit and eventually sign him to a new extension.

With that in mind, the franchise that pursues him must have the necessary cap space to sign him.

Jaylen Brown and Derrick White are the second and third-highest-paid players on the Celtics roster. If the Celtics make a significant change to the roster this offseason, Brown or White “would undoubtedly” be involved in the deal, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported.

“When we’ve been full and all on the court playing together, we’ve been a good basketball team,” Brad Stevens said at the Celtics’ end-of-season press conference. “We just have to be better around the margins.”

Could this be intel that the Celtics are preparing for a large change? The 2026 NBA Draft on June 23-24 could answer that question.

Jaylen Brown Provides His Stance on Staying With the Celtics

Boston Celtics superstar is an intriguing trade candidate for other teams. He’s a five-time All-Star and NBA champion and was the Eastern Conference Finals MVP and Finals MVP for the Celtics in the 2024 title run.

“I love Boston,” Brown said when addressing trade rumors in a live stream. “If it were up to me, I would play in Boston for the next 10 years.”

Throughout his 10-year tenure with the Celtics, Brown has averaged 20.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists on 47.8/35.8/73.9 shooting splits.

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He’s eligible to sign a two-year, $141.9 million extension with Boston in July.

Although there’s speculation and rumors that Jaylen Brown may get traded this offseason, it could be seen as a difficult path for the Celtics to do so. Trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo may sound intriguing, but making a splash move like this may not be what the Bucks nor the Celtics have on their radar.