Top Two Suitors Emerge in Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Trade Talks

The Boston Celtics have found themselves in a tough spot ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft. Not only did the team watch its longtime rival, the Miami Heat, win the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade sweepstakes, but the front office also has to figure out what the future holds for Jaylen Brown after he was publicly revealed to be a part of their offer for Antetokounmpo.

While some folks have wondered whether the team could smooth things over with Brown, reports have indicated that, at the very least, Brad Stevens and company are listening to offers for the superstar scorer. And if the Celtics do decide to pull the trigger on a trade for Brown, it sounds like a pair of teams have emerged as the top suitors for his services.

Hawks, Rockets Emerge as Top Jaylen Brown Suitors

While Boston was willing to part ways with Brown in exchange for Antetokounmpo, it’s not as if he is a bad player. In fact, Brown is coming off the best season of his career (28.7 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 5.1 APG, 47.7 FG%), as he carried the load on offense for the Celtics with Jayson Tatum missing much of the year recovering from a torn Achilles tendon.

Questions about Brown’s fit alongside Tatum have popped up again recently, and comments he’s made in the wake of the team’s playoff exit have reportedly not gone over well within the Celtics’ building. Put it all together, and it seems like there’s a very real chance that Brown will get dealt, even though Antetokounmpo is now off the board.

The problem is that finding a return that lines up with Brown’s value is going to be difficult, especially with the C’s intent on building a team that wants to win now. If Boston does decide to move on from Brown, though, the Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets are reportedly set to be the two teams making the biggest push for his services.

“If Brown becomes available, look for Houston and Atlanta to be at the front of the line for him, with a number of other teams — Portland has said it’s interested — in the mix,” Kurt Helin of NBC Sports reported. “The challenge will be matching his salary, which is $57.1 million next season and totals about $183 million over the next three years. Brown is coming off his best season as a pro, averaging 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.”

Celtics Need to Make a Decision on Jaylen Brown’s Future Soon

There are already only a few teams that can make a trade package that will pique Boston’s interest, and once the 2026 NBA Draft gets underway, that number is going to begin to dwindle. If the Celtics really want to get rid of Brown, they need to do so within the next couple of hours, or else it will be virtually impossible for them to get a worthwhile return.

At this point, the C’s best path forward involves mending fences with Brown and continuing to build around him and Tatum. Whether or not either side is willing to do that, though, remains to be seen, which has made this already complex situation even more complicated. Missing out on Antetokounmpo was a wildly important development for Boston, but it’s clear that whatever happens next is going to be even more crucial for this team as the offseason gets underway.