‘Hell Nah’: Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Gives Blunt Fitness Verdict After 34-Point Night

Jayson Tatum has been impressive to start the season. The Boston Celtics‘ superstar is averaging 27.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 8 assists per night, shooting 43.3% from the field.

On Friday, November 6, Tatum had arguably his best game of the young season, dropping 34 points against the Charlotte Hornets. He did so while shooting an incredibly efficient 56.3% from the field and 62.5% from deep.

Speaking to the media after the game, Tatum was asked if he’s back to feeling at his best following his torn Achilles.

“Hell nah,” Tatum said. “I wish. I’m getting there. I’ve still got a ways to go to get back to ‘the best I’ve ever felt.’ We’re gonna get there, though.”

Tatum has played in eight of the Celtics’ first nine games of the season. He was rested for the team’s 109-102 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, Nov. 4. Boston will undoubtedly be taking a cautious approach with Tatum’s health, as it looks to ensure the superstar forward is fresh as we move deeper into the season.

The encouraging part, at least for Celtics fans, is that Tatum is already playing at an All-NBA level. If he’s not feeling like he’s anywhere close to 100%, that means there’s another gear he can get to. In turn, that means the Celtics we’re watching right now, is not the best version of what the team can be.

Jayson Tatum Isn’t The Only Celtic That’s Impressing

Tatum isn’t the only member of the Celtics roster that has impressed to begin the season. Paul George has also hit the ground running and currently sits third in the NBA for deflections. He also leads the Celtics in three-point percentage off the catch, shooting 42.9% on 5.3 catch-and-shoot threes per game.

Against Milwaukee, George stepped into a leading role for Boston. Speaking after the game, head coach Joe Mazzulla was full of praise for the veteran forward.

“Defensively, he’s been elite since he stepped on the court,” Mazzulla said. “Offensively, it’s been a fun journey with him just growing through it, learning the system and how to play, and just being unpredictable. We need the best version of him for us to be a great team. And I think you were able to see that tonight.”

With George and Tatum both playing at a high level, the Celtics are proving that they’re a legit threat in the Eastern Conference.

Celtics Face Bucks On Sunday, Nov. 8

Boston will be facing off against the Bucks for the second time this season on Sunday, November 8. Milwaukee has won just once in its opening nine games. As such, Boston must be wary of a potential trap game.

Tyler Herro is a capable scorer and will find ways to punish Boston’s defense throughout the game. Myles Turner’s floor spacing could also give the Celtics’ drop coverage some problems.

However, given the disparity in talent and depth, the Celtics should walk away from that matchup with their eighth win in 10 tries. No wonder they’re currently sitting second in the East with a 77.8 win percentage.