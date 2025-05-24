Bad News for Celtics in Potential Trade of $104 Million Veteran

The Boston Celtics aim to get under the second apron this offseason.

Celtics veteran point guard Jrue Holiday is frequently mentioned as one of the players who will likely get traded. But this early, the Celtics got bad news on that front.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, moving Holiday is easier said than done.

“Multiple rival executives have passed along that, for all of Holiday’s unquestioned championship know-how after contributing to title teams in Milwaukee and Boston, some form of incentive (such as draft compensation) might have to be attached to Holiday’s contract by the Celtics to convince someone to absorb the $104 million remaining on the 34-year-old’s deal over the next three seasons,” Fischer wrote on Substack’s “The Stein Line” newsletter.

Holiday had a disappointing performance in their Game 6 loss against the New York Knicks in the second round that eliminated from the postseason. The two-time champion shot 1-for-8 from the field and finished with only four points, four rebounds and three assists against two turnovers in 30 minutes.

Holiday’s four-point dud in Game 6 capped what had been his worst season since his rookie year. He averaged just 11.1 points on 44.3% field goal shooting and 35.3% from the 3-point line.

Jrue Holiday Weighs in on Uncertain Future in Boston

The veteran point guard who has won two championships — one in Boston last year and with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021 — should interest several contending teams if the Celtics do look to move him, Jay King of The Athletic reported.

“Welcome to the life of a professional athlete,” Holiday told reporters after the Celtics’ bid to repeat ended Friday in New York with a humiliating 119-81 loss. “Sometimes you just have to do it, and other people do it in different ways. Again, I think the things that I can control, I do my best to control, but other than that, I try my best not to worry about it.

“So, for me, this offseason, having a little bit of a break, getting back right, and preparing for next season is all that I could really do. Who comes back, roster change, and things like that, it’s not really in my control. So, I just focus on what I can.”

But he has his way, he would like to remain in Boston.

“I think we still have a really, really great opportunity and a great window to be successful and win a championship again,” Holiday said. “I think the talent that we have on this team, not only on the court, but the coaching staff, all the way up to Brad [Stevens], has been amazing. So, yeah, the opportunity to win is now, and I still want to be a part of that.”

Celtics Mulling Over Major Shakeup

But the Celtics’ window of contention next season closed with Jayson Tatum‘s Achilles injury in Game 4.

“Because of a payroll that would reach about $500 million if the Celtics simply hold onto their current roster, the front office was already thinking about significant offseason changes before Tatum’s injury, according to team sources,” King wrote.

The Celtics gave up two first-round picks, former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon and center Robert Williams III to acquire Holiday from Portland in 2023. It paid off with a championship. One of those picks turned out to be Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington, whom the Trail Blazers sent in the Deni Avdija deal. The other pick is a 2029 unprotected Boston first-round pick.

Recouping any of that is no longer on the table. Celtics president Brad Stevens has his work cut out for him.