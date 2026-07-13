Boston Celtics Make Hugo Gonzalez Decision During Summer League

The Boston Celtics held Hugo Gonzalez out of their July 13 Summer League game against the Atlanta Hawks, removing one of their most productive young players from the lineup on the second night of a back-to-back.

Boston announced a starting five of Curtis Jones, John Tonje, Tucker DeVries, Dillon Mitchell and Chris Cenac Jr. shortly before the game. Gonzalez and center Amari Williams were both unavailable, according to John Karalis.

The Celtics did not immediately announce an injury or provide a specific explanation for either absence. The scheduling context, however, was notable: Boston had defeated the Charlotte Hornets one day earlier and was playing its third game in four days.

That makes workload management a reasonable possibility, but it should not be presented as the confirmed reason unless the team provides further information.

Gonzalez’s absence was especially significant because the 20-year-old had been one of the Celtics’ central figures during their 2-0 start in Las Vegas. Boston entered the Atlanta matchup undefeated, as did the Hawks.

Hugo Gonzalez and Amari Williams will not play today https://t.co/pFuDzLFB1Q — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@John_Karalis) July 13, 2026

Hugo Gonzalez Had Already Made His Summer League Mark

Gonzalez opened Summer League with an all-around performance against the Toronto Raptors, helping Boston secure an 83-80 overtime victory.

The 2025 first-round pick finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, coming within two assists of a triple-double. Amari Williams added 23 points and 13 rebounds in the win.

Gonzalez then remained involved throughout Boston’s 87-75 victory over Charlotte. Although his shot was not consistently falling, he contributed on the glass, moved the ball and helped fuel an aggressive Celtics defense.

Through the first two games, Gonzalez was averaging 15.5 points and seven rebounds. Those numbers mattered, but the larger development was his willingness to assume more offensive responsibility after spending much of his rookie NBA season in a limited role.

Boston selected the 6-foot-6 Spanish wing with the No. 28 pick in the 2025 NBA draft. He averaged 3.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists during his first regular season, according to NBA.com.

Summer League offered Gonzalez an opportunity to handle the ball more frequently, initiate possessions and demonstrate that his game can extend beyond defense and transition play.

Chris Cenac Jr., Dillon Mitchell Get Larger Opportunity

Without Gonzalez and Williams, the Celtics shifted two prominent members of their young core into the starting lineup.

Cenac, the No. 27 pick in the 2026 draft, started at center against Atlanta. He had already shown flashes as a rim protector and connective passer, while also hitting the game-tying 3-pointer that forced overtime against Toronto.

Mitchell entered the Atlanta game after producing one of Boston’s most impressive individual performances of the summer. He recorded 24 points, eight rebounds and six steals against Charlotte, using his athleticism to create extra possessions and score in transition.

Gonzalez’s absence also created more ballhandling responsibility for Jones and additional scoring opportunities for Tonje and DeVries.

That is part of the value of Summer League beyond the final result. Gonzalez and Williams had already established themselves as dependable options, so sitting them allowed Boston to evaluate how the rest of the roster functioned without its two most experienced Summer League performers.

For Gonzalez, missing one July game should not overshadow what he displayed during the opening weekend. He showed improved command with the ball, rebounding production from the wing and the defensive activity that initially helped him earn NBA minutes.

Boston’s next decision will be whether Gonzalez returns later in the Summer League schedule or whether the Celtics believe they have already seen enough from their second-year wing.