Celtics’ Hugo González Gives Timely Reminder Before Important Year 2

Hugo González is not entering the upcoming season as a mystery Boston Celtics rookie anymore. That is exactly why his latest performance for Spain should matter to Boston fans.

González posted 16 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals and 1 block in Spain’s 109-81 win over Denmark in FIBA World Cup qualifying action. He shot 5-of-9 from the field and 4-of-7 from three, giving Spain a little bit of everything in a lopsided win.

The Celtics takeaway is not that González suddenly needs to be treated like a breakout scorer. It is that he flashed the kind of all-around game that can help a second-year wing earn trust.

Boston selected González with the No. 28 pick in the 2025 NBA draft after he came through Real Madrid’s system as a 6-foot-6 guard-forward with defensive tools and international experience. Now he is entering the more interesting part of his development: turning traits into a role.

Hugo González’s Full Stat Line Matters More Than the 16 Points

The 16 points will get most of the attention, and understandably so. González making four threes is the cleanest headline from the game.

But the more important number for the Celtics may be the combination: 16-5-5 with defensive activity.

That is closer to the player Boston needs him to become. The Celtics do not need González to dominate the ball. They need him to defend, rebound from the wing, make quick passes, finish plays in transition and hit enough open shots to avoid shrinking the floor.

Against Denmark, he touched every part of that job description.

That is why the 4-of-7 three-point night matters. It does not prove he is a finished shooter, but it does show the version of González that is easiest to imagine in a Celtics rotation.

If defenders have to respect him from the corners and wings, the rest of his game opens up. If they do not, his path to steady minutes becomes much narrower.

Summer League Is Secondary to the Bigger Celtics Question

There has been some uncertainty around whether González would play for the Celtics in Las Vegas because of his Spain commitment. NESN reported that González was scheduled to suit up for Spain in FIBA World Cup qualifiers on July 2 and July 5, with Las Vegas Summer League beginning July 9.

But Summer League should not be the center of the story.

The bigger Celtics question is not whether González gets another July showcase. It is whether he can use this offseason to push toward a real Year 2 role.

Boston’s best version of González is easy to describe: an athletic, competitive wing who can guard multiple spots, run the floor, keep the ball moving and punish defenses when they leave him open. That player does not need 15 shots to matter. He needs to make the right plays around better players.

His performance for Spain was a timely reminder of that path.

The Celtics do not need to overreact to one game. They do need to pay attention when one of their young wings produces in exactly the areas that could decide his role.

González is heading into an important second season. For one July night with Spain, he looked like a player who understands what kind of leap Boston needs.