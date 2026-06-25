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Boston Celtics Sign Intriguing Play-Making Guard After NBA Draft

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BOSTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 29: Brad Stevens, president of basketball operations for the Boston Celtics, answers a question during a press conference at Boston Celtics media day at the Auerbach Center on September 29, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

On Sunday evening, Milos Uzan did not get selected in the 2026 NBA Draft.

The former Houston star is coming off a solid year where he averaged 11.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 38.0% from the field and 34.3% from three-point range in 37 games.

Boston Celtics Sign Intriguing Play-Making Guard

GettyMilos Uzan #7 of the Houston Cougars looks on against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Toyota Center on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

After the draft, Dushawn London of 247Sports reported the news that Uzan is signing with the Boston Celtics.

London wrote: “Houston guard Milos Uzan has signed a deal with the Boston Celtics, source tells @247Sports

Before two seasons at Houston, Uzan had spent the first two years of his college basketball career at Oklahoma.

He shot 36.4% from three-point range over 141 career college games.

Social Media Reacts To Signing

GettyMilos Uzan #7 of the Houston Cougars speaks with the media during the Sweet Sixteen Practice Day at Toyota Center on March 25, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

Here’s what people were saying about the signing:

@RichStayman: “Boston got a good one. Big time sleeper whose stats at Houston this season really undersell his impact and ability”

@207celtics: “38% from the field says no, but the film says yes”

@moneylinemac_: “Milos Uzan > Dillon Mitchell

GettyMilos Uzan #7 of the Houston Cougars in action during the Sweet Sixteen Practice Day at Toyota Center on March 25, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

@Jack_Aylmer: “The Celtics have reportedly signed UDFA Houston G Milos Uzan. Listed at 6’4” and 185 lbs. Averaged 11.1 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 4 APG, and 1 SPG last season. Shot 38% on FGs, 34.3% from 3, and 74.1% at the FT line. ‘24-‘25 All-Big 12 second-team selection.”

Houston Men’s Hoops: “CONGRATS to Milos Uzan @lossyuzan! He joins @celtics after signing Exhibit-10 contract”

@BeantownTalk: “Underrated addition, was hoping they took a look at him with the 40th pick too Good defender and takes what the defense gives him on offense, very efficient.”

Looking At Boston

GettyHead coach Joe Mazzulla of the Boston Celtics looks on against the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter at State Farm Arena on January 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Since winning the 2024 NBA Championship, the Celtics have been unable to return to the Eastern Conference finals.

They are coming off a year where they lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.

That said, the Celtics still have one of the elite rosters in the NBA.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Boston Celtics Sign Intriguing Play-Making Guard After NBA Draft

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