Boston Celtics Sign Intriguing Play-Making Guard After NBA Draft

On Sunday evening, Milos Uzan did not get selected in the 2026 NBA Draft.

The former Houston star is coming off a solid year where he averaged 11.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 38.0% from the field and 34.3% from three-point range in 37 games.

Boston Celtics Sign Intriguing Play-Making Guard

After the draft, Dushawn London of 247Sports reported the news that Uzan is signing with the Boston Celtics.

London wrote: “Houston guard Milos Uzan has signed a deal with the Boston Celtics, source tells @247Sports”

Before two seasons at Houston, Uzan had spent the first two years of his college basketball career at Oklahoma.

He shot 36.4% from three-point range over 141 career college games.

Social Media Reacts To Signing

Here’s what people were saying about the signing:

@RichStayman: “Boston got a good one. Big time sleeper whose stats at Houston this season really undersell his impact and ability”

@207celtics: “38% from the field says no, but the film says yes”

@moneylinemac_: “Milos Uzan > Dillon Mitchell”

@Jack_Aylmer: “The Celtics have reportedly signed UDFA Houston G Milos Uzan. Listed at 6’4” and 185 lbs. Averaged 11.1 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 4 APG, and 1 SPG last season. Shot 38% on FGs, 34.3% from 3, and 74.1% at the FT line. ‘24-‘25 All-Big 12 second-team selection.”

Houston Men’s Hoops: “CONGRATS to Milos Uzan @lossyuzan! He joins @celtics after signing Exhibit-10 contract”

@BeantownTalk: “Underrated addition, was hoping they took a look at him with the 40th pick too Good defender and takes what the defense gives him on offense, very efficient.”

Looking At Boston

Since winning the 2024 NBA Championship, the Celtics have been unable to return to the Eastern Conference finals.

They are coming off a year where they lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.

That said, the Celtics still have one of the elite rosters in the NBA.