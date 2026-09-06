Ex-Boston Celtics Star Isaiah Thomas Makes Announcement About Career

Former Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas has begun preparing for life after his playing career, but the two-time NBA All-Star apparently isn’t ready to close that chapter just yet.

Thomas, now 37 and working as a pro and college scout for the Celtics, declared on X on September 6 that he wants to spend a season playing outside the United States.

“I want to hoop overseas for a year!!! I want that experience! And to cook them boys over that water,” Thomas wrote.

It wasn’t his only post suggesting that his competitive fire remains intact. Thomas later wrote, “Take this SLOW GRIND to another country and go crazy!!!!!!!!”

The comments are notable because Thomas only recently returned to Boston in an official capacity, nearly nine years after his memorable run as the Celtics’ star point guard ended.

Isaiah Thomas Isn’t Completely Ready to Stop Playing

Thomas’ new role with Boston appeared to signal the beginning of his post-playing career.

The Celtics hired Thomas as a pro and college scout in May, with The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reporting that Thomas would primarily work from his hometown of Seattle and help Boston evaluate players on the West Coast.

Thomas even participated in Boston’s draft process this summer. Celtics assistant general manager Mike Zarren said Thomas was the person who called the team’s Dillon Mitchell selection into the NBA during the 2026 draft.

But Thomas acknowledged shortly after accepting the job that moving away from the court wasn’t easy.

“This has not been the easiest transition, first and foremost, because I can still play at a high level,” Thomas said on his “Point Game” podcast in May.

His latest posts reinforce that point.

Thomas isn’t simply reminiscing about playing. He is publicly floating a specific next step — spending a season overseas — while simultaneously beginning a possible long-term career in an NBA front office.

There is no indication yet that Thomas has signed with an international club or is negotiating with one. His post should therefore be viewed as an expression of what he wants to do rather than confirmation that an overseas season is happening.

Thomas Has Continued Chasing Another Playing Opportunity

Thomas’ determination to continue playing isn’t particularly surprising considering how aggressively he has pursued opportunities in recent years.

His most recent NBA stint came with the Phoenix Suns late in the 2023-24 season. Thomas appeared in six regular-season games for Phoenix.

He wasn’t finished after that.

Thomas returned to the Salt Lake City Stars, the Utah Jazz’s G League affiliate, in January 2025. The Stars noted that Thomas had averaged 32.5 points, 5.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds over four G League appearances during his previous stint with the club in 2024.

An overseas move would represent something different. Thomas has spent his professional career pursuing NBA opportunities rather than playing internationally, and Eurohoops reported on September 6 that he has previously been connected to EuroLeague possibilities without making the move.

Isaiah Thomas’ Celtics Peak Remains His Career High Point

Thomas’ connection to Boston makes his next move particularly interesting for Celtics fans.

The 5-foot-9 guard became one of the NBA’s biggest stars during the 2016-17 season, averaging a career-best 28.9 points and 5.9 assists while helping Boston reach the Eastern Conference Finals. He earned All-NBA Second Team honors that year.

Boston traded Thomas to the Cleveland Cavaliers in August 2017 as the centerpiece of the deal for Kyrie Irving. His career was subsequently disrupted by hip issues, and he never again reached the level he had established with the Celtics.

Nearly a decade later, Thomas has finally made his way back into Boston’s organization.

His latest comments suggest that reunion does not necessarily mean his playing days are over.

For now, Thomas may be helping the Celtics identify their next players. He also seems determined to prove he can still be one himself.